WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Finance Director Susan Deaton is stepping down to become a budget analyst for the city of Cedar Rapids.

The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to accept Deaton’s resignation effective May 17 and authorized the Human Resources Department to initiate the hiring process for a replacement.

“I think we all approve this with a heavy heart,” said Board Chairman Tom Little.

Deaton had worked for the county for seven years and was appointed finance director in March 2016, replacing James Bronner, who departed to become the Waverly city manager.

“I really enjoyed working for the county,” Deaton said. “It’s a great organization; I’ll miss everybody here.

“I am thankful for the opportunity and for the experience,” she added.

Deaton was just the second person to hold the county finance director’s post, which the supervisors created in 2004 when moving budgeting responsibilities from the auditor’s office to the Board of Supervisors.

