County finance director announces resignation

WATERLOO – Black Hawk County is on the hunt for a new finance director after James Perry submitted his letter of resignation.

The Board of Supervisors accepted his resignation Tuesday. Perry’s last day with the county will be Sept. 2. He’s been with the county since 2019 after taking over for Susan Deaton, who took a job in the private sector.

Perry did not respond to inquiries about why he is leaving the position.

“Thank you for giving me an opportunity with Black Hawk County for the past three years,” Perry said in a statement to the board. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the county working with an amazing staff. … However, I have determined that it is time for me to leave Black Hawk County.”

Supervisor Dan Trelka thanked Perry for his work with the county, but said he is afraid “others will follow.”

The supervisors also approved beginning the search to find a new finance director. Perry said in his resignation letter that he would offer temporary services or training for the new director, saying he found it useful for when he came on board.

The board also approved classifying the finance director’s annual wage from a starting pay of $81,367 to $98,543, as recommended by human resources director Amanda Fesenmeyer. The maximum salary would be $137,677.