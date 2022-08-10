 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

County finance director announces resignation

  • 0
black hawk county logo

WATERLOO – Black Hawk County is on the hunt for a new finance director after James Perry submitted his letter of resignation.

James Perry

James Perry

The Board of Supervisors accepted his resignation Tuesday. Perry’s last day with the county will be Sept. 2. He’s been with the county since 2019 after taking over for Susan Deaton, who took a job in the private sector.

Perry did not respond to inquiries about why he is leaving the position.

“Thank you for giving me an opportunity with Black Hawk County for the past three years,” Perry said in a statement to the board. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the county working with an amazing staff. … However, I have determined that it is time for me to leave Black Hawk County.”

Waterloo parks submit grant for phase two of enhancements to Greenbelt Lake

Supervisor Dan Trelka thanked Perry for his work with the county, but said he is afraid “others will follow.”

People are also reading…

The supervisors also approved beginning the search to find a new finance director. Perry said in his resignation letter that he would offer temporary services or training for the new director, saying he found it useful for when he came on board.

The board also approved classifying the finance director’s annual wage from a starting pay of $81,367 to $98,543, as recommended by human resources director Amanda Fesenmeyer. The maximum salary would be $137,677.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News