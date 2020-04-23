County establishing way to vote at courthouse

WATERLOO — Although the Black Hawk County Courthouse remains closed, those wanting to vote early and in person starting May 4 in the June 2 primary election will be asked to ring the doorbell.
The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted to install a temporary doorbell at the entrance to the courthouse to allow voters to be let into the building.
Auditor Grant Veeder said the move will allow either Per Mar Security or election officials themselves to be alerted to voters easier.
“We don’t anticipate many people to vote in a primary election,” Veeder said, noting all active registered voters with either party were also mailed absentee ballot request forms.
Those not registered as Democrats or Republicans (or who wish to change their party) may register with a party simply by requesting that party’s ballot to be mailed to them.
Here are some facts about Iowa primary elections in general and this year’s primary in particular.
PRIMARIES IN GENERAL:
- Primary elections are held to determine who a party’s candidates will be on the November general election ballot.
- In Iowa, presidential candidates are not on the primary election ballot. Iowans show their presidential preferences in the Iowa caucuses held earlier in the year. All other partisan offices are on the primary ballot.
- Only qualified parties may place names on the primary ballot. At present, the only qualified parties are the Democrats and the Republicans.
- Party members alone choose their parties’ candidates. Republican candidates are voted on by registered Republicans, and Democratic candidates are voted on by registered Democrats.
- Voters not registered with a qualified party may change their registration to Democrat or Republican at the polls on Primary Election Day and vote that ballot.
SPECIFICALLY FOR
THIS PRIMARY:
- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office is sending absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters in the state. Voters should receive them next week.
- The request forms are on a folded mailer with a “Vote Safe Iowa” logo and an “Official Election Mail” logo on the front.
- The form calls for your ID Number. If you have an Iowa driver’s license, your license number is your ID number. If you don’t have a driver’s license or a DOT-issued ID, you would have been issued a four-digit Voter PIN. These are the only people who would fill out the Voter PIN field.
- Voters must choose either a Republican or a Democratic ballot where the form says, “Check one political party.” Voters not registered with a qualified party or wishing to switch parties will automatically have their party registration changed based on their ballot selection.
- Be sure to sign the request form before mailing it. The postage for the form is prepaid.
- You are strongly encouraged to submit an absentee ballot request form and vote from home. If you do not receive a request form from the secretary of state, contact your county auditor.
- Requests for absentee ballots for the primary may be sent to the Auditor’s Office at any time. However, requests for ballots for the November 3 General Election may not be sent until July 6.
For questions, contact the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
