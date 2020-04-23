County establishing way to vote at courthouse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Although the Black Hawk County Courthouse remains closed, those wanting to vote early and in person starting today in the June 2 primary election will be asked to ring the doorbell.

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted to install a temporary doorbell similar to a Ring camera doorbell at the entrance to the courthouse to allow voters to be let into the building.

Auditor Grant Veeder said the move will allow either Per Mar Security or election officials themselves to be alerted to voters easier.

“We don’t anticipate many people to vote in a primary election,” Veeder said, noting all voters registered with either party were also mailed absentee ballots.

Here are some facts about Iowa primary elections in general and this year’s primary in particular.

PRIMARIES IN GENERAL: