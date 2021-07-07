County employee helped pull man from burning car in crash last week

WATERLOO — A county employee helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle in a fatal crash last week.
Seth Smith, who has worked as an equipment operator for Black Hawk County for three-and-a-half years, was headed back to work and driving westbound on Cedar Wapsi Road when he witnessed one of two vehicles involved in an accident Thursday go into the ditch near Dunkerton.
“Seth was there almost immediately,” said County Engineer Catherine Nicholas during Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting. “He was able to go and assist at the burning vehicle and pull the driver out of the burning car.”
According to authorities, the accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at East Cedar Wapsi and North Raymond roads. A Buick Century sedan was traveling west on Cedar Wapsi Road when it failed to yield at the stop sign, according the state patrol. The car hit a Lincoln MKX sport utility vehicle that was northbound on Raymond Road.
A person in the Buick died and another person was injured. The state patrol said there was an injury in the Lincoln as well. No names have been released as of Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, one of the individuals did not survive, but I wanted to commend Seth for his heroic actions,” Nicholas said.
“Seth, that’s impressive — congratulations,” said board chair Dan Trelka. “Those instances leave an impact on us emotionally, but God bless you.”
Smith was at the meeting but didn’t say anything and left shortly afterward.
“He told me a bunch of times, ‘It wasn’t just me,’” Nicholas said after the meeting. She said he told her there were a “bunch of other people helping him, throwing him stuff to bust the windows open.”
Nicholas said they weren’t sure of the status of the driver pulled from the vehicle, but Smith “certainly made a difference,” she said.
In other county business, the board:
- Directed their county engineer to research how other counties handle licensing and registering utility task vehicles, or UTVs, for usage on county roads.
Some cities already have UTV or ATV ordinances on the books, supervisors noted. Trelka noted he was in favor of the county adopting a registration ordinance.
“They’re growing in popularity,” he said. “You can imagine what they can do for the economy of Dewar or Washburn.”
Other supervisors said they were open to the discussion.
“If we’re going to create an ordinance, can we enforce it? If we can’t, there’s no reason to create an ordinance just to say we do have one,” Supervisor Tom Little said, adding he had an “open mind either way.”
Nicholas said she would discuss it with other department heads and get information from other Iowa counties.
- Learned the solar field at the Pinecrest building would be turned on Tuesday.
Solar panels were installed behind the county’s Pinecrest building and a few other county buildings by Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque last fall, and will finally be “up and running” by the end of Tuesday, said maintenance supervisor Rory Geving.
Geving noted he would gather production rates in the coming days and weeks and present them to the board.