County employee helped pull man from burning car in crash last week

The Iowa Supreme Court 2020-21 adjudicative term ended Wednesday with the court having rendered opinions on 120 cases and held one over for resubmission.

The court’s decisions are available at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/. Oral argument videos, case briefs, attorney names, and the Iowa Court of Appeals decisions from further review cases can be found on the Iowa Judicial Branch website by searching for the case name or number using the site’s search function on the homepage at https://www.iowacourts.gov.

A new administrative term begins Thursday. A schedule of cases will be posted on the judicial branch website. The Supreme Court’s 2021-22 adjudicative term begins Sept. 1.

SAFETY FIRST ON THE FOURTH: With thousands expected to travel across the state and enjoy Iowa’s natural resources, state and local law enforcement agencies will be focusing on safety this Fourth of July holiday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau will focus efforts on intoxicated boaters as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign to draw public attention to the hazards of boating under the influence.

In Iowa, it is illegal to operate a vessel or vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher.

DNR conservation officers will heavily patrol Iowa waterways Friday through Sunday. They will conduct heightened awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws in hopes of decreasing the number of crashes and removing any impaired boat operators.

Tips for staying safe while boating include staying sober because alcohol and drug use impair judgment, balance, vision and reaction time; wearing a life jacket and having the proper number onboard; and taking a boating safety class.

The DNR also offered safety tips for people using the state’s public beaches: Swim in designated areas, wear a life jacket, swim with a buddy, and avoid areas with waves or rip currents.

MORE COMPENSATION: Beginning Sunday, there will be an increase in the maximum weekly benefits paid to unemployed Iowans and to workers injured on the job, according to Iowa Workforce Development. A statutorily required annual review of wages covered by unemployment insurance has triggered the increase. The average annual wage for insured Iowa workers increased to $52,130.71 in 2020, up from $48,455.86 in 2019.

Iowa Workforce Development officials noted that about half those eligible for unemployment insurance benefits have enough earnings to qualify for the maximum benefit. The 2022 taxable wage base will be $34,800.

The new benefit payment schedules apply to individuals who file new unemployment insurance claims and workers injured on or after Sunday. Those currently receiving benefits from state or federal programs will continue to receive the same weekly benefit amount.

Beginning Thursday, the workers’ compensation maximum weekly benefit for temporary total disability, healing period, permanent total disability and death will rise to $2,005. For permanent partial disability, the weekly maximum will be $1,845.

For more information, visit https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.