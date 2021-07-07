 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County employee helped pull man from burning car in crash last week
0 comments
top story

County employee helped pull man from burning car in crash last week

{{featured_button_text}}
Cathy Nicholas

Nicholas

WATERLOO — A county employee helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle in a fatal crash last week.

Seth Smith, who has worked as an equipment operator for Black Hawk County for three-and-a-half years, was headed back to work and driving westbound on Cedar Wapsi Road when he witnessed one of two vehicles involved in an accident Thursday go into the ditch near Dunkerton.

“Seth was there almost immediately,” said County Engineer Catherine Nicholas during Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting. “He was able to go and assist at the burning vehicle and pull the driver out of the burning car.”

According to authorities, the accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at East Cedar Wapsi and North Raymond roads. A Buick Century sedan was traveling west on Cedar Wapsi Road when it failed to yield at the stop sign, according the state patrol. The car hit a Lincoln MKX sport utility vehicle that was northbound on Raymond Road.

A person in the Buick died and another person was injured. The state patrol said there was an injury in the Lincoln as well. No names have been released as of Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, one of the individuals did not survive, but I wanted to commend Seth for his heroic actions,” Nicholas said.

“Seth, that’s impressive — congratulations,” said board chair Dan Trelka. “Those instances leave an impact on us emotionally, but God bless you.”

Smith was at the meeting but didn’t say anything and left shortly afterward.

“He told me a bunch of times, ‘It wasn’t just me,’” Nicholas said after the meeting. She said he told her there were a “bunch of other people helping him, throwing him stuff to bust the windows open.”

Nicholas said they weren’t sure of the status of the driver pulled from the vehicle, but Smith “certainly made a difference,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In other county business, the board:

  • Directed their county engineer to research how other counties handle licensing and registering utility task vehicles, or UTVs, for usage on county roads.

Some cities already have UTV or ATV ordinances on the books, supervisors noted. Trelka noted he was in favor of the county adopting a registration ordinance.

“They’re growing in popularity,” he said. “You can imagine what they can do for the economy of Dewar or Washburn.”

3 months of local news for just $1

Other supervisors said they were open to the discussion.

“If we’re going to create an ordinance, can we enforce it? If we can’t, there’s no reason to create an ordinance just to say we do have one,” Supervisor Tom Little said, adding he had an “open mind either way.”

Nicholas said she would discuss it with other department heads and get information from other Iowa counties.

  • Learned the solar field at the Pinecrest building would be turned on Tuesday.

Solar panels were installed behind the county’s Pinecrest building and a few other county buildings by Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque last fall, and will finally be “up and running” by the end of Tuesday, said maintenance supervisor Rory Geving.

Geving noted he would gather production rates in the coming days and weeks and present them to the board.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears at Kosovo sanctuary stay cool in summer heat

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest
Political News

Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest

The Iowa Supreme Court 2020-21 adjudicative term ended Wednesday with the court having rendered opinions on 120 cases and held one over for resubmission.

The court’s decisions are available at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/. Oral argument videos, case briefs, attorney names, and the Iowa Court of Appeals decisions from further review cases can be found on the Iowa Judicial Branch website by searching for the case name or number using the site’s search function on the homepage at https://www.iowacourts.gov.

A new administrative term begins Thursday. A schedule of cases will be posted on the judicial branch website. The Supreme Court’s 2021-22 adjudicative term begins Sept. 1.

SAFETY FIRST ON THE FOURTH: With thousands expected to travel across the state and enjoy Iowa’s natural resources, state and local law enforcement agencies will be focusing on safety this Fourth of July holiday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau will focus efforts on intoxicated boaters as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign to draw public attention to the hazards of boating under the influence.

In Iowa, it is illegal to operate a vessel or vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher.

DNR conservation officers will heavily patrol Iowa waterways Friday through Sunday. They will conduct heightened awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws in hopes of decreasing the number of crashes and removing any impaired boat operators.

Tips for staying safe while boating include staying sober because alcohol and drug use impair judgment, balance, vision and reaction time; wearing a life jacket and having the proper number onboard; and taking a boating safety class.

The DNR also offered safety tips for people using the state’s public beaches: Swim in designated areas, wear a life jacket, swim with a buddy, and avoid areas with waves or rip currents.

MORE COMPENSATION: Beginning Sunday, there will be an increase in the maximum weekly benefits paid to unemployed Iowans and to workers injured on the job, according to Iowa Workforce Development. A statutorily required annual review of wages covered by unemployment insurance has triggered the increase. The average annual wage for insured Iowa workers increased to $52,130.71 in 2020, up from $48,455.86 in 2019.

Iowa Workforce Development officials noted that about half those eligible for unemployment insurance benefits have enough earnings to qualify for the maximum benefit. The 2022 taxable wage base will be $34,800.

The new benefit payment schedules apply to individuals who file new unemployment insurance claims and workers injured on or after Sunday. Those currently receiving benefits from state or federal programs will continue to receive the same weekly benefit amount.

Beginning Thursday, the workers’ compensation maximum weekly benefit for temporary total disability, healing period, permanent total disability and death will rise to $2,005. For permanent partial disability, the weekly maximum will be $1,845.

For more information, visit https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.

Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest
Political News

Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest

The Iowa Supreme Court 2020-21 adjudicative term ended Wednesday with the court having rendered opinions on 120 cases and held one over for resubmission.

The court’s decisions are available at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/. Oral argument videos, case briefs, attorney names, and the Iowa Court of Appeals decisions from further review cases can be found on the Iowa Judicial Branch website by searching for the case name or number using the site’s search function on the homepage at https://www.iowacourts.gov.

A new administrative term begins Thursday. A schedule of cases will be posted on the judicial branch website. The Supreme Court’s 2021-22 adjudicative term begins Sept. 1.

SAFETY FIRST ON THE FOURTH: With thousands expected to travel across the state and enjoy Iowa’s natural resources, state and local law enforcement agencies will be focusing on safety this Fourth of July holiday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau will focus efforts on intoxicated boaters as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign to draw public attention to the hazards of boating under the influence.

In Iowa, it is illegal to operate a vessel or vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher.

DNR conservation officers will heavily patrol Iowa waterways Friday through Sunday. They will conduct heightened awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws in hopes of decreasing the number of crashes and removing any impaired boat operators.

Tips for staying safe while boating include staying sober because alcohol and drug use impair judgment, balance, vision and reaction time; wearing a life jacket and having the proper number onboard; and taking a boating safety class.

The DNR also offered safety tips for people using the state’s public beaches: Swim in designated areas, wear a life jacket, swim with a buddy, and avoid areas with waves or rip currents.

MORE COMPENSATION: Beginning Sunday, there will be an increase in the maximum weekly benefits paid to unemployed Iowans and to workers injured on the job, according to Iowa Workforce Development. A statutorily required annual review of wages covered by unemployment insurance has triggered the increase. The average annual wage for insured Iowa workers increased to $52,130.71 in 2020, up from $48,455.86 in 2019.

Iowa Workforce Development officials noted that about half those eligible for unemployment insurance benefits have enough earnings to qualify for the maximum benefit. The 2022 taxable wage base will be $34,800.

The new benefit payment schedules apply to individuals who file new unemployment insurance claims and workers injured on or after Sunday. Those currently receiving benefits from state or federal programs will continue to receive the same weekly benefit amount.

Beginning Thursday, the workers’ compensation maximum weekly benefit for temporary total disability, healing period, permanent total disability and death will rise to $2,005. For permanent partial disability, the weekly maximum will be $1,845.

For more information, visit https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News