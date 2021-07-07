County employee helped pull driver from burning car in crash last week

WATERLOO — A county employee helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle in a fatal crash last week.

Seth Smith, who has worked as an equipment operator for Black Hawk County for three-and-a-half years, was headed back to work and driving westbound on Cedar Wapsi Road when he witnessed one of two vehicles involved in an accident Thursday go into the ditch near Dunkerton.

“Seth was there almost immediately,” said County Engineer Catherine Nicholas during Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting. “He was able to go and assist at the burning vehicle and pull the driver out of the burning car.”

According to authorities, the accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at East Cedar Wapsi and North Raymond roads. A Buick Century sedan was traveling west on Cedar Wapsi Road when it failed to yield at the stop sign, according the state patrol. The car hit a Lincoln MKX sport utility vehicle that was northbound on Raymond Road.

A person in the Buick died and another person was injured. The state patrol said there was an injury in the Lincoln as well. No names have been released as of Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, one of the individuals did not survive, but I wanted to commend Seth for his heroic actions,” Nicholas said.