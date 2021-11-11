County discusses revising 'Jake-braking' ordinance; sheriff's office says it's more enforceable

WATERLOO — The county has started the process of revising a noise ordinance that disallows loud compression braking, or “Jake braking,” by eliminating a decibel requirement that a deputy said is unenforceable.

Engine or compression brakes — sometimes known as Jake brakes after the first company, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, to manufacture them — are engine brake mechanisms installed on some diesel engines, including semis. They open exhaust valves to release the compressed gas trapped in the cylinders to slow the vehicle without using the service brakes.

While useful for drivers at times as a quick and easy way of slowing a vehicle without putting wear and tear on brakes, they can also cause loud, explosive-type noises that startle or annoy residents. Many communities in the U.S., including Black Hawk County, prohibit using such brakes for that reason.

But actual enforcement is spotty or nonexistent over the last 30 years, said Capt. Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s essentially unenforceable,” Herbst told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

He said deputies respond to complaints, but have trouble proving a truck has surpassed the 80-decibel level. More often, they default to contacting local companies directly to warn them of the ordinance if residents get the company name from the passing truck.

He noted the most complaints come from the area around Waterloo’s Northeast Industrial Park, particularly the intersection of East Donald Street and North Elk Run Road.

“We think that the committee that worked on this did a nice job creating the language we can work with that is fair, and not something the truck drivers can’t live with,” Herbst said.

Supervisor Tom Little wondered if the revised ordinance — which would take out the strict decibel language in favor of broad language saying such brakes simply emit “loud, unusual, explosive or otherwise disturbing noise” — is any better, enforcement-wise.

“The sheriff’s office is not going to sit and wait for a truck to Jake brake,” Little said.

Supervisor Craig White argued the board was wasting its time.

“Speeders, running stop signs — that’s what we should be after,” White said. “I can’t go from here to Cedar Falls, and I go five (miles per hour) over (the speed limit), and people are flying past me. And we’re worried about a Jake brake.”

Herbst noted the revised ordinance would be easier to prosecute, meaning deputies wouldn’t feel they were wasting time writing a ticket likely to be thrown out. He also said it would “take a serious look at improving the quality of life of people living in the county that have to listen to this.”

Board chair Dan Trelka asked assistant county attorney Michael Treinen to move forward with publishing the notice for a hearing on the matter. The county must hold three readings of the ordinance before it’s approved.

“I personally like the amended version,” Trelka said, noting a similar one worked in a community he previously worked in. “It’s much easier to enforce rather than a decibel limit.”

