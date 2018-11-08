Try 1 month for 99¢
Bennington Road bridge

Black Hawk County closed this unique steel truss bridge on Bennington Road over the Wapsipinicon River due to structural concerns.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County will get $100,000 from a company whose driver damaged a 120-year-old bridge northeast of Dunkerton.

The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the settlement offered by Central Cable Contractors, of Waupun, Wis.

A driver for the company pleaded guilty to driving an overweight vehicle on the Bennington Road bridge over the Wapsipinicon River near the Bruggeman Wildlife Area in September 2017.

The bridge, between Wheeler and Duffy roads, was posted with an eight-ton weight limit, while the cable truck weighed in excess of 32 tons, county officials said.

The damage forced the county to close the bridge, creating a detour of more than three miles for the roughly 45 daily vehicles crossing the structure. It remains closed today.

County engineers estimate the cost of repairing the bridge at $180,000. Replacing it could cost more than $1.1 million.

The 137-foot-long truss bridge was built in 1895.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

Load comments