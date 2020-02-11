County Auditor Grant Veeder running for re-election

WATERLOO — Grant Veeder is seeking a ninth straight term as Black Hawk County’s auditor.
Veeder, 67, of 135 Graceline Blvd., Waterloo, announced his plans to run in the Nov. 3 general election to retain the job he’s held since first being elected in 1988. He will run for the Democratic nomination in the June 2 primary.
“I am running on my record of integrity and good service,” Veeder said. “And I hope to continue to work cooperatively with the staff in my office, with other departments in the county, with other county auditors, with government officials throughout Iowa and the nation, and with the public.”
County auditors oversee elections, county real estate records, payroll, property tax calculations, clerking Board of Supervisors meetings and several other county government functions.
Veeder pointed to his role as commissioner of elections in his announcement.
While the county election office did not administer the troubled Iowa caucus, the situation shows what happens if technology falters during an election.
“Even if an election is conducted on the up-and-up, technological problems and poor administration result in a lack of public confidence in election outcomes, whether vote totals are affected or not,” he said. “My staff and I have worked diligently to keep up with new laws, new technology and constantly evolving threats to make sure that your vote will be counted accurately.”
Veeder said the county has taken advantage of protection against cyber threats made available through the federal
and state government.
He is a member of the state board that certifies qualified voting systems in Iowa and serves on Secretary of State Paul Pate’s County Auditors Advisory Working Group, which is conducting outreach to other states to aid in the development of the state’s new voter registration database and election management system.
He is a member and former chair of the elections subcommittee of the National Association of Counties’ Finance, Pensions and Intergovernmental Affairs Steering Committee. He also said he’s been a leader in using social media to inform the public with up-to-date results on election nights.
As auditor he serves on the boards of the National Association of Counties, Iowa State Association of Counties and Iowa State Association of County Auditors.
In the community, he is actively involved with the Black Hawk County Partners in Education partnership with Lowell Elementary School; serves on the boards of Friends of KHKE/KUNI and Public Employees Credit Union; and is a past co-chair of My Waterloo Days.
He is involved with West High Band Parents and Grace United Methodist and Kimball Avenue United Methodist Churches.
