County Auditor Grant Veeder running for re-election

WATERLOO — Grant Veeder is seeking a ninth straight term as Black Hawk County’s auditor.

Veeder, 67, of 135 Graceline Blvd., Waterloo, announced his plans to run in the Nov. 3 general election to retain the job he’s held since first being elected in 1988. He will run for the Democratic nomination in the June 2 primary.

“I am running on my record of integrity and good service,” Veeder said. “And I hope to continue to work cooperatively with the staff in my office, with other departments in the county, with other county auditors, with government officials throughout Iowa and the nation, and with the public.”

County auditors oversee elections, county real estate records, payroll, property tax calculations, clerking Board of Supervisors meetings and several other county government functions.

Veeder pointed to his role as commissioner of elections in his announcement.

While the county election office did not administer the troubled Iowa caucus, the situation shows what happens if technology falters during an election.