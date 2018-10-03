WATERLOO — Black Hawk County leaders may vote to sell the Country View care center within a week.
Eric Johnson, an attorney hired by the county to help manage the transaction, said the contract to sell the county-owned nursing home to Chicago-based Pritok Capital appears to be ready for action.
“I believe as of last week we have a negotiated final agreement,” Johnson said. “It is with them for review. … Our hope is that by (Wednesday) we’ll know and have a final agreement.”
The county Board of Supervisors is tentatively expecting to vote Tuesday on whether to complete the sale of the 168-bed skilled nursing and mental health care center, which has employed approximately 190 county workers.
Country View is one of just two remaining county-run nursing homes in Iowa. But it has been struggling financially and requiring property tax subsidies, which have grown larger in recent years.
Pritok Capital was the highest of two bidders for Country View at $5.6 million earlier this year.
Mark Spore, who said his daughter works for Country View, attended Tuesday’s county board meeting because the potential sale had been included on the agenda. He questioned how the county was going to treat those workers post-sale.
“I would like to know what’s going to happen with the employees — benefits, severance, unemployment,” Spore said.
“What’s going to be their status day one if these folks take over?” he added.
“I’m wondering how the county is going to serve all these dedicated people, approximately one-third of the county work force, I believe.”
Supervisor Linda Laylin said those issues will be discussed between the county, Pritok, labor unions and employees when the sale is approved.
“We need to take action on that agreement prior to having some of those discussions,” Laylin said.
“But as soon as we do, we know there is a period of time between this and the closing that we will be discussing that information (and) the company will be making some offers.”
Supervisor Frank Magsamen added, “We will honor the current contracts that we have with those bargaining units.”
Should the sale be approved, the county would be laying off the current Country View employees who may, or may not, receive job offers with new pay and benefit packages from Pritok.
The sale agreement is expected to require Pritok to continue operating Country View as a long-term care center, without displacing current residents.
In related news, the supervisors learned their decision last week to rezone Country View from agricultural to multiple-residential use did not include a condition that the building and grounds continue to be used only as a long-term residential care center.
Board members contacted this week said they thought they were voting on a recommendation from the county Planning and Zoning Commission, which included that condition.
But it was not expressly included in the motion the board actually approved.
Board chairman Craig White questioned whether the supervisors could take an action retroactively to clarify they meant to include the condition recommended by the zoning board.
