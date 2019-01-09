WATERLOO — The sale of the Country View nursing home created a staffing issue in the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Office.
An employee whose position was eliminated when the county sold the county-owned nursing home to a private company Dec. 31 used their union bargaining contract rights to “bump” a lower seniority employee from veteran affairs.
Veteran Affairs Executive Director Kevin Dill sought permission from the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to delay laying off the bumped employee until Jan. 18 so he can help train the incoming Country View worker to do his job.
Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen said he did not believe Dill needed board approval to keep the employee on board as long as the budget included enough funding to pay the additional salary.
The supervisors raised no objections to the situation and agreed with Treinen.
“My thoughts are that he stays as long as Kevin needs him,” said Supervisor Craig White.
The county’s current union contracts have language spelling out layoff procedures. A worker whose job is eliminated generally may move to an equal or lesser position held by someone with less seniority in the same bargaining unit even if it is in a different department.
County Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said only two Country View workers utilized bumping rights in their collective bargaining agreements to displace workers in other departments.
The county effectively laid off more than 150 county employees Dec. 31 when it sold Country View to Pritok Capital. Pritok eliminated eight positions, but the majority of Country View’s workers accepted positions under the new ownership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.