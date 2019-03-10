WATERLOO — The Country View nursing home sale and deep cash reserves will help Black Hawk County cut property taxes next year.
The county Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, which would cut overall property tax collections by more than $500,000.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the board room on the courthouse’s second floor.
An overall 1.4 percent cut in taxes is largely driven by the sale of the county-run Country View nursing home to a private operator in December. It allows the county to eliminate $2 million in current property taxes budgeted to subsidize Country View.
Another $1 million in debt service reserves is proposed to be spent down to lower the county’s tax asking even more.
The proposed budget would lower the county’s general property tax rate, which is paid by all property owners in the county from $6.69 to $6.30 per $1,000 of property value. The rural levy, which is an additional amount paid by those not paying municipal taxes, would increase from $3.50 to $3.57 per $1,000.
Based on those rates, a homeowner in a city would see the county’s share of their property tax bill fall 3.6 percent for bills mailed in August. That equates to a reduction of $13.48 for a $100,000 home.
A homeowner in rural Black Hawk County would see the county’s share of their bill dip just under 1 percent. Commercial and industrial property owners would enjoy a 5.8 percent tax cut, while farmland will see a negligible tax reduction.
Those amounts do not reflect any changes in municipal and school district tax rates, which generally make up a larger portion of the overall tax bill than dollars collected by the county government.
The proposed budget includes 2.5 percent raises, plus step increases, for unionized county workers; 3 percent raises for nonbargaining employees; 4 percent raises for the county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer; a 5 percent raise for the sheriff; and 2.5 percent raises for the supervisors.
The number of county employees is dropping by the equivalent of 21 full-time workers next year largely based on the health department handing off the school nursing program to local hospitals. That number does not reflect Country View employees no longer on the county payroll.
The budget does not anticipate issuing any new general obligation bonds for county projects, which is expected to result in the county’s overall debt falling from $17.2 million to $11.5 million over the next year.
But a number of capital improvement projects are included in the budget, either funded with general revenues or grants.
Those projects include an $854,000 replacement of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail bridge over Wolf Creek in La Porte City; a renovation of the Veteran Affairs Office in the Pinecrest Building to provide room for a drop-in veterans center; a new boiler and water heater system for the jail; and new carpeting on the second floor of the Courthouse.
County officials are also planning to make two significant policy changes related to the costs allocations between urban and rural residents.
The proposal would shift 25 percent of the sheriff’s patrol costs, or $544,000, from the rural fund to the countywide tax levy. While the patrol is current funded entirely from rural property taxes, Sheriff Tony Thompson said at least a quarter of his deputies’ time is spent in the cities.
Conversely, the county is shifting the $239,000 cost of consolidated dispatch services from the countywide levy to the rural fund. City residents already pay for their city’s share of the dispatch costs through their city tax rate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.