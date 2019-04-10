WATERLOO — Black Hawk and Grundy counties are looking to pave a busy gravel road that has been eating huge loads of rock each year.
Plans to pave a five-mile stretch of Grundy Road from U.S. Highway 20 south to Zaneta Road were included in a five-year road construction program approved by the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said the county-line road is among the busiest and costliest gravel roads her crews maintain.
“There are numerous hog confinements on that route,” she said. “It is a through route for people to get to Highway 20 because there is an interchange there.
“It’s our largest annual expense for maintenance,” she added. “We’re re-rocking that road at least twice a year — that’s the only road we do that for — and as soon as we place that rock down, we get complaints that we need to re-rock it again.”
Black Hawk County maintains the road under an agreement with Grundy County. But the counties would split the estimated $8 million construction cost, assuming both boards vote to move forward with the project.
Grundy Road would be reconstructed starting in May 2021, and design is well under way. But Nicholas said right-of-way acquisition would need to begin this summer to allow enough time for the relocation of power poles.
Black Hawk and Grundy counties are working together to set up a public meeting next month to allow supervisors from both counties to hear comments before being asked to authorize funding for the project.
State law requires counties to submit a five-year road construction program each year, which spells out the local, state and federal funding expected to be used on road and bridge work.
“We are strategically thinking about the roads in Black Hawk County,” Nicholas said. “It is very difficult for us to decide in April that we want to resurface a road in July. We just can’t do that. We need to design roads.”
Black Hawk County’s five-year plan anticipates spending nearly $23 million on road and bridge work from 2020 through 2024.
Major resurfacing projects in 2020 include Elk Run Road from Elk Run Heights to Independence Avenue; Spring Creek and Indian Creek roads from Fox Road to Young Road; Schrock Road between Dysart Road and U.S. Highway 218; and Pioneer Drive and Union Circle.
The 2021 projects include resurfacing Dunkerton Road from U.S. Highway 63 to Elk Run Road; Canfield Road from Dubuque Road to Independence Avenue; and Brandon Road from the Buchanan County line west 500 feet.
The full five-year plan is expected to be added to the county engineer’s website in the future.
