013118bp-anderson-noel-mug
Noel Anderson. Photographed Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO — City Councilwoman Margaret Klein unleashed a harsh criticism of Waterloo’s development contracts, suggesting they don’t protect the city from default.

The first-term council representative, speaking during the public comments portion of Monday’s council meeting, said city staff who draft those agreements should be “immediately replaced” or elected officials directing the staff should be voted out of office.

“I discovered the city does not have exit clauses in most of their large contracts,” she said. “To find out that the city leaves itself defenseless most of the time with their large contracts was just unconscionable to me.”

But when asked after the meeting, Klein declined to produce contracts to back up her claims.

“My remarks tonight speak for themselves,” she said. “I was speaking to comments made to me by both legal and planning and zoning. I refer you to those departments for additional information.”

Klein said she would have no further comments on the subject at this time.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said he wasn’t certain what contracts Klein could be discussing.

“Our development agreements are written to achieve the purpose of getting the projects completed, and with provisions in place for reversionary language if actions do not occur to have those projects happen,” Anderson said.

A standard city development agreement grants land and tax rebates for a construction project. Those contracts have language allowing the city to take back land if the project isn’t built, include a minimum assessment agreement requiring the property to maintain a certain value into the future, and don’t provide any tax rebates until the property taxes are actually paid.

Mayor Quentin Hart said he would look into concerns Klein raised but also indicated he was not aware of anyone directing legal staff to leave the city unprotected in contracts.

“As far as leaving stuff out, I haven’t heard of someone doing that,” he said.

But Klein was adamant poor contracts exist.

“We have no exit clause; we have no protection; we have no performance deadlines,” she said. “We are vulnerable, totally vulnerable.”

