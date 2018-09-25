WATERLOO — City Councilwoman Margaret Klein unleashed a harsh criticism of Waterloo’s development contracts, suggesting they don’t protect the city from default.
The first-term council representative, speaking during the public comments portion of Monday’s council meeting, said city staff who draft those agreements should be “immediately replaced” or elected officials directing the staff should be voted out of office.
“I discovered the city does not have exit clauses in most of their large contracts,” she said. “To find out that the city leaves itself defenseless most of the time with their large contracts was just unconscionable to me.”
But when asked after the meeting, Klein declined to produce contracts to back up her claims.
“My remarks tonight speak for themselves,” she said. “I was speaking to comments made to me by both legal and planning and zoning. I refer you to those departments for additional information.”
Klein said she would have no further comments on the subject at this time.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said he wasn’t certain what contracts Klein could be discussing.
“Our development agreements are written to achieve the purpose of getting the projects completed, and with provisions in place for reversionary language if actions do not occur to have those projects happen,” Anderson said.
A standard city development agreement grants land and tax rebates for a construction project. Those contracts have language allowing the city to take back land if the project isn’t built, include a minimum assessment agreement requiring the property to maintain a certain value into the future, and don’t provide any tax rebates until the property taxes are actually paid.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he would look into concerns Klein raised but also indicated he was not aware of anyone directing legal staff to leave the city unprotected in contracts.
“As far as leaving stuff out, I haven’t heard of someone doing that,” he said.
But Klein was adamant poor contracts exist.
“We have no exit clause; we have no protection; we have no performance deadlines,” she said. “We are vulnerable, totally vulnerable.”
Say something like that, but can't provide evidence to back it up? Who's feeding her this garbage. If you have the proof, theres no reason to defer to others!
Referring Klein as a first term Councilwoman maybe should read last term. If the city wants out of a contract just let Klein run her mouth awhile. Most businesses would run for the hills.
Ms. Klien has a point, just review the incentives offered to Harold's Chicken Shack to come here from Chicago....they came in they opened, there was a big "cluck cluck" for opening day, and then Harold's flew the coop...any pay backs from them that the city gave them Mr. Mayor? Maybe a few chicken dinner coupons?
Ms Klien's correct:
here's a quick list of more "economic developments negotiated by the City of Waterloo for businesses that were going to bring the metro area jobs:
The Dog Track, Rath Packing, St, Mary's Church, The Convention center- Hotel complex, Tech Works, Harold's Chicken Shack Every one got tax breaks paid for by the citizens of Waterloo...
someone add up all the incentives given away, all the jobs NOT created and wonder why development agreements put together by Waterloo don't hold water and cost more and more debt. Ms Klien is also right about city staff being terminated and hiring someone that knows that they are doing.
"as the World turns...so does the Days of our Waterloo...."
is the word "Grandstanding" one word or two? I forget.
i like how she has zero proof when called on it, defers to the departments who’s job it is to bring something like that up and they just shrug wondering where she’s getting her info from. Get her off the council, she’s turning Waterloo politics into a tv drama show for no reason. If you can show evidence on claims or bring worthy traits to add to the council, gtfo.
My thoughts mirror the other 2 comments already on here. If you aren't going to be specific about where the problem is that you refer to, then how can you expect anyone else...including the public....to know what you are talking about. And if you don't want to tell people what you are talking about....then why even bring it up. Looks petty.
