Councilors request session to discuss reduction in Cedar Falls property tax hike

CEDAR FALLS – On Monday, several City Council members said they’d consider cuts to the fiscal year 2023 city budget to reduce the residential property tax hike.

Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck told the council it would need to eliminate about $1 million to bring the proposed 4.65% increase down to zero.

Making the increase zero — meaning residents would pay the same city property taxes as they are now — is an extreme a few councilors noted as a goal.

If looking to make a smaller dent, Rodenbeck said, a half-percent decrease is equivalent to chopping about $110,000.

A future public meeting will offer the community a chance to weigh in on any reductions before a final vote is taken. A separate hearing on the entire budget is scheduled for March 7.

Earlier this month, the council was presented an $11.67 tax rate, or a $0.29 increase over last year, per $1,000 of property value.

After factoring in the state rollbacks and a county reassessment of property values, that equates to a 4.65% increase in taxes. For a property valued at $100,000, the homeowner would pay $29.87 in additional property taxes to the city.

Rodenbeck said certain budget items affect a property tax bill, and cautioned councilors it’s not always a direct trade off.

A few examples of possible cuts would be expenses for projects involving general revenues and general obligation bonds. Personnel was another possibility floated to councilors.

Costs covered through charges like sewer, refuse, and storm water, as well as the local option sales tax and road use tax, are examples of what wouldn’t be on the table.

Cedar Falls to see no significant changes to PSO program Cedar Falls City Council informally consented 4-3 Monday evening to stick with the “status quo” as the city continues to evaluate and strive toward goals in a special report.

The property tax rate — before council at $11.67 — applies to other classes besides residential, and if changed, would cause the amount those owners pay to the city to also go down.

If approved with no changes, 2.55% more in property taxes would be paid by commercial and industrial property owners. Multi-residential deed holders already see a 3.15% drop.

Also at the Monday meeting, a public hearing on the “maximum tax levy” was held. It’s a fairly new step in the budget process. According to Rodenbeck, it was intended to increase transparency, but in turn, added possibly some confusion to the process, because the maximum levy is not representative of the entire tax rate.

It passed 5-2, with Councilors Dustin Ganfield and Dave Sires voting against it.

