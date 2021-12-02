Councilor: Hedge fund bid to own Courier 'real threat' to Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A city councilor has come out against a proposed bid by a hedge fund to acquire the company that owns The Courier, saying it would be a "real threat" to city government.

Jonathan Grieder, who represents Ward 2, submitted a resolution to the Waterloo City Council to discuss during a work session before Monday's meeting.

The resolution calls local media, "especially newspapers," "necessary and vital conduits of information," and notes that newsrooms everywhere "have been consolidated and cut in the name of profit while leaving citizens less informed and less engaged in local life."

Grieder notes Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund which has bought and cut staff at papers as large as the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and New York Daily News, has made an offer to buy Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, which owns dozens of mid-sized daily and weekly papers around the U.S., including The Courier.

"Alden Global Capital has a reputation for profit seeking at the expense of local newsrooms and local coverage," Grieder wrote in the resolution. "Any further loss or staff reduction to local newspapers represents a real threat to the vibrancy, vitality and future of local communities including Waterloo."

Grieder is asking the council to consider expressing "our concern and dismay" about the proposed acquisition, and support of the First Amendment and "local reporters, writers, editors and media staffers who do so much to keep our community informed."

"We firmly believe that local media is essential to local communities, their economies and the foundation of good, democratic government," he added.

Alden already owns 6.1% of Lee’s stock. Alden sent a letter in November to Lee’s board of directors offering to buy the rest for $24 a share, which totals around $141 million, in cash. Alden said it could complete the acquisition in four weeks.

Days later, Lee announced it had approved what’s known as a “poison pill” plan to guard against a hostile takeover as it considers Alden’s unsolicited offer to buy it.

The plan would kick in if Alden gets control of 10% or more of Lee’s stock in the next year. At that point, other shareholders could buy shares at a 50% discount or get free shares for every share they already own. Flooding the market with additional shares would dilute the stock, making it more expensive for Alden to acquire a controlling stake.

The board of Lee was scheduled to meet Thursday. Alden was vying for three seats on Lee's eight-person board, a strategy it also employed in order to take control of Tribune Publishing, which it completed this summer.

