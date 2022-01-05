 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Councilor Dave Sires pitches proposal for new road to Cedar Falls elementary school

072518bp-bess-streeter-aldrich-elementary-06

Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School in Cedar Falls.

 Brandon Pollock

CEDAR FALLS – A majority of the City Council is willing to entertain the possibility of property acquisition for a new road addressing traffic and safety concerns surrounding Aldrich Elementary School.

Councilor Dave Sires has identified the road as one of his two top priorities heading into 2022, and provided councilors Monday with a professionally drawn rendering of an extension of Arbors Drive, or what would be another direct access road, north of the school, that connects to Greenhill Road.

The council agreed to hold a closed session, potentially at its Jan. 18 meeting, to discuss the real estate prospects.

Rendering

A rendering of the new road, proposed by Councilor Dave Sires, that extends Arbors Drive to Greenhill Road.

“The reason that this is always on my mind is every morning when I get up, I look out my front window, and I can see Aldrich School,” Sires said.

Sires, who has two grandchildren attending the school, has brought up the issue on numerous occasions, and expressed confidence it will eventually be resolved.

A traffic “bottleneck” to the south of the school is a result of the road a developer was not required to build, Sires said. It has led to well-documented bus and walker concerns along Erik Road since the school opened in 2018.

“The safety of these kids is my top issue besides having a separate fire department,” said Sires, who ran for mayor but lost to incumbent Rob Green in November, in a later interview. “If one child dies because of this road not being constructed, well, I couldn’t even fathom how bad that would be.”

Sires said the rendering, along with cost estimates, were produced by “friends” who work at engineering and street paving companies and have decades of experience related to road construction.

He declined to name the companies.

Staff weren’t directed to do anything specific at the Monday meeting.

However, City Administrator Ron Gaines, in a telephone interview, acknowledged “three of four different solutions” have been considered by his staff, and negotiations are “ongoing” between attorneys of the city and property owners.

“I understand the concerns with traffic on Erik Road, and feel some connection will alleviate some of them,” said Gaines.

Limited by Iowa code in regards to what can be publicly disclosed when talking about potential real estate transactions, Gaines had no further comment about the possible solutions, and whether one of them was similar to what Sires has pitched.

At the Monday meeting, Sires said the construction of a 43 foot wide road with a curb, gutter and storm sewer is estimated to cost $1.5 million. That figure doesn’t include the cost to acquire the easement.

He hopes the cost will come down if the private owner of the land is willing to cover the cost of the curb, gutter and storm sewer in light of the vacant area around the proposed road being capable of supporting development in the future.

All in all, he said, it wouldn’t cost a “tremendous amount of money.”

“Now is the time to get this done,” said Sires. “We can get it done at a cheaper rate, since no one is in that area, and truly the (city’s proposed) alternatives don’t solve the problem” because traffic still ends up on Erik Road.

Dave Sires, Council Member At-Large.jpg

Sires
