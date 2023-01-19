Councilor asks for Main, Sixth street intersection to be considered for roundabout

CEDAR FALLS — Main Street will be reconstructed, that’s a foregone conclusion.

While a couple City Council members continue to gripe about the $29.99 million construction contract, awarded last month for a 40% higher cost than originally estimated, one of them has now decided he’d like to look into a last-minute change order involving the Sixth Street intersection.

Councilor Daryl Kruse received the support of Gil Schultz, Dave Sires and Dustin Ganfield on Tuesday for a referral to relook at incorporating a mini-roundabout there. It’s in the design as a traffic signal, and if it gains traction at the dais, four roundabouts would be constructed as part of the overall project.

The plans already include roundabouts at the intersections of 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard.

Kruse urged his colleagues to consider the proposition in light of past justifications for roundabouts, like research showing they reduce accidents, and wanting “to improve the value to the citizen” for the expensive project.

“One of the big” drivers came from talking with a manager for the Casey’s at the intersection. The manager reportedly told Kruse that, to improve ingress, egress, and safety, “they would die for more space in the front of their pumps.”

City Administrator Ron Gaines warned councilors that “time is of the essence” and they’ll be at a “point of no return” soon before suggesting that a special meeting be scheduled in advance of the next meeting on Feb. 6. Public Works Director Chase Schrage said construction starts in April on that area of Main Street.

Mayor Rob Green as well as councilors Kelly Dunn and Simon Harding, who dissented, cautioned that they didn’t want to rehash similar conversations that have happened in months past. Design firm Foth Engineering has presented considerations and research in the past for the intersection.

In other business, the council approved:

A referral of councilor Simon Harding to evaluate the city’s subdivision code requirements for green space.

The reappointment of Shirley Merner in a 6-1 vote with councilor Susan deBuhr dissenting to the Health Trust Fund board of trustees for six more years after having already served for more than 20 years. Green prefers positions to turn over after a tenure of that length but admitted to forgoing the change because it’s a hard board to fill.

A final plat for Midwest Development Co. on a subdivision of 9.35 acres of the 21.77-acre parcel for 22 residential lots to the south of West 12th Street and west of Union Road. It comes as the sixth addition for the plans for development of Wild Horse Ridge and part of the larger 148-acre property rezoned from A-1 Agriculture to RP Planned Residential back in 2005.

A change to a past zoning agreement to alleviate a restriction for Oak District LLC for two lots on Greenhill Circle to accommodate a future nursing home/senior assisted living facility as well as rezoning of four nearby lots from R-4 to R-1 to ensure their use remains consistent with the surrounding properties.

Close 1 of 10 PackTheDome10.jpg Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome09.jpg Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome. PackTheDome08.jpg Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome07.jpg U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI. PackTheDome06.JPG Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome. PackTheDome05.JPG Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome04.JPG KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. PackTheDome03.JPG The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome02.JPG Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome. PackTheDome01.JPG UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Pack the Dome 2023 1 of 10 PackTheDome10.jpg Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome09.jpg Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome. PackTheDome08.jpg Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome07.jpg U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI. PackTheDome06.JPG Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome. PackTheDome05.JPG Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome04.JPG KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. PackTheDome03.JPG The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome02.JPG Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome. PackTheDome01.JPG UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.