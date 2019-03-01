WATERLOO — City Councilman Pat Morrissey is calling for a referendum to use a portion of the local option sales tax revenue for general fund tax relief.
The proposal raised during a Thursday work session to discuss the pending city budget would essentially shift some of the money currently used to fix streets to other city services.
Morrissey wants to ask voters in the Nov. 5 municipal election to authorize using 25 percent to a third of the annual sales tax receipts to fund general operations.
“If the people of Waterloo want to make use of a tax that is applied to everybody in sales … a referendum of this nature could add to pay for services that the Waterloo citizens deserve to the tune of $2.3 (million) to $3.1 million dollars,” Morrissey said.
Waterloo has used all of the revenue from the 1 percent sales tax for street reconstruction and resurfacing since the tax was first approved by voters in 1991.
It currently generates approximately $9.5 million each year, with the bulk of the money covering a large street reconstruction contract and a separate asphalt overlay contract.
Morrissey noted other Iowa cities use their local option tax proceeds for things other than streets.
Dubuque utilizes 50 percent of its sales tax money for property tax relief. Davenport, Ames and Sioux City use 60 percent of their proceeds for tax relief.
Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids use all of their sales tax proceeds for street repairs, similar to Waterloo, while Council Bluffs uses the revenue for streets and sewers.
Des Moines, West Des Moines and Iowa City don’t have a local option sales tax.
Black Hawk County voters have authorized the 1 percent local option sales tax and renewed it numerous times over the years. The tax currently would expire at the end of 2025 if it isn’t renewed.
Waterloo is large enough to call for a referendum to change the use and is able to put forth its own ballot language for voters. However, a referendum would also require participation by the contiguous cities of Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Raymond and Hudson.
Council members have yet to reach any consensus on next year’s budget.
The published budget set for a public hearing March 7 would boost property taxes by $3.2 million, or 8 percent.
