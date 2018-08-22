WATERLOO — City Councilman Bruce Jacobs is calling for the western phase of Waterloo’s University Avenue project to move ahead next year.
Jacobs this week said it serves the “greatest good” for contractors to reconstruct University from the west city limits at Midway Drive to Greenhill Road in 2019.
The project design team has recommended pushing the west leg of the project back until 2020 and constructing the eastern phase from Ansborough Avenue to U.S. Highway 63 next year.
“If you compare how many businesses are on the east leg and how many are on the west leg, it would seem to me that we would want to devote our resources to the greatest need,” Jacobs said.
“The west leg has a lot of businesses, a lot of vacant businesses, that are waiting for reconstruction to be done so their properties can be dealt with and sold or leased out,” he added.
Along with numerous active businesses, the western phase of University includes the former Kmart and Hy-Vee grocery buildings, which are currently being marketed for sale or lease. Jacobs noted it would be more difficult to attract tenants with road construction still two years off.
Project engineer Larry Wiele of AECOM said the decision to delay the western phase until 2020 was designed to acquire the large number of construction easements from private property owners necessary for the work.
The extra year also provides time to study the feasibility of removing the bridge over Greenhill Road and replacing it with a grade intersection with a stoplight or possibly a roundabout.
Wiele said that option provides additional room for development and reduces long-term bridge maintenance costs but could add up to $6.5 million to the initial construction cost.
Jacobs opposed studying the bridge removal.
“To take out a bridge at Greenhill that has a 40-year life left in it today … is a waste of taxpayers’ money,” he said. “Secondly, we don’t have another $6.5 million to put into that roundabout.”
The city received $28 million from the Iowa Department of Transportation when it agreed to take over jurisdiction of University Avenue. The total estimated cost to rebuild the road, keeping the Greenhill bridge, is $40 million.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he has heard concerns about delaying the west leg construction until 2020.
“There are so many different easements that we need to have to get that project even done, but I’ve heard from some council members that want to look at that part,” Hart said.
“Nothing has been voted on right now; we’re looking at options,” he added. “Council has the say on what they want to vote on.”
Peterson Contractors Inc. is currently rebuilding the middle, or first, phase of Waterloo’s University project. Work on that stretch from Greenhill Road to just past Ansborough Avenue is expected to wrap up this fall with some landscaping work taking place next spring.
