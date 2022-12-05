Council to hear request to construct new barbecue restaurant

WATERLOO — Plans for a new restaurant near Lost Island Themepark are making their way to the City Council.

A public hearing will be held for the rezoning of 3.46 acres northeast of 2600 E. Shaulis Road for the Des Moines-based restaurant Jethro’s BBQ, Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, told The Courier.

The council meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

The area is currently zoned as an agricultural district but would have to be zoned as a planned commercial district to build the restaurant there. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval at its Nov. 1 meeting. There would be some conditions for development if the rezoning is approved.

Sidewalks would have to be installed, a pedestrian crossing would be added and a street light would be installed within the right-of-way of Shaulis Road at the proposed driveway.

City documents state that the request does not appear to have a negative impact on the surrounding area or traffic conditions. They also note it would bring commercial use to the tourism destination of the theme and water park, as well as the casino off of U.S. Highway 218.

Jethro’s BBQ is owned by Bruce Gerleman and has seven locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Altoona, Johnston, Waukee and Ames.

There will be three other public hearings during the meeting.

One relates to an amendment to the Rath Urban Renewal TIF district to expand the boundaries of the area. The proposed expansion would go north of Dubuque Road, from Colorado Street to North Evans Road. The majority would be north and east of Rooff Avenue.

Another public hearing will be held to discuss a mini-roundabout at South and West Ninth streets. The council will also hear a request by A-Line EDS to rezone 0.14 acres west of 722 Dearborn Avenue for an additional storage yard.

Also to be discussed at the meeting:

A resolution approving the completion of work in the amount of approximately $3.48 million for the FY 2021 sanitary sewer gatewell repairs – phase one.

A resolution approving an amendment to the professional services agreements with Magellan Advisors LLC in an amount not to exceed $630,194 for the additional mileage of design engineering and permitting of a fiber optic network to homes as well as associated travel costs.

A work session will be held prior to the meeting, where filling the future vacancy of Jerome Amos’s council seat will be discussed. Council members will also discuss adding parklets to downtown Waterloo.