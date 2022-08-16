Council to explore downtown parking ramp in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – The idea of building a downtown parking ramp lives on in Cedar Falls.

The City Council voted 5-2 on Monday night to explore the possibilty, meant to address concerns of merchants and visitors who believe there are not enough spots downtown.

Councilors Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr voted no.

It's not the first time a downtown parking ramp has been proposed. A paid public parking system would probably be needed for a ramp to be viable. Ways to pay for construction and possible locations will be among the options presented to the council in the future.

“We’re talking about a significant investment – probably $10+ million – so really there’s a number of things that the policymakers are going to have to weigh out before moving forward,” said City Administrator Ron Gaines.

Charging for parking downtown would ensure people use the ramp and don’t flock to free spots. It also would finance ramp operations.

“If you were to build a ramp and you would charge people to park there, why would they go there if they could park on the street for free?” said City Clerk Jacque Danielsen. “There would need to be some type of a logistical review of the area to determine how far out you go to charge.”

Danielsen projects the council will be presented options sometime before the end of 2022. Any discussion of real estate acquisition would happen in closed session. A study to determine parking rates also would be necessary.

By discussing a ramp without knowing if the public supports paid parking, the “cart was being put before the horse,” deBuhr said. Some business owners fear parking fees will drive customers away.

“There’s no point in building a ramp if there’s not paid parking,” she said.

The City Council approved some paid parking spots downtown in May 2019 but as the pandemic crippled businesses in early 2020, the council granted the pleas of Community Main Street to suspend them. Councilors eventually voted to remove them entirely.

The CMS board of directors supports a parking ramp, but in a letter to the council asked that a paid system “be consistent throughout the district to limit confusion for consumers/customers and property/business owners."

Sires contends “multiple layers” need to be ironed out to determine if a ramp is a worthwhile investment. He said after the meeting a cheaper solution may be creating more ground-level parking.

“I think we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves. We haven’t exactly figured out what we’re going to do with the parking for the new development downtown,” he said.

He also wants construction of a ramp to be a “completely private” operation.

“I don’t like the blending of government and private business,” Sires said.

City officials say no private developer is involved in discussions at this point. Partnerships with downtown businesses may be explored in the future.

Councilor Kelly Dunn said she does not think there’s a parking problem downtown, but wants to explore all options.

A parking study found 100 new spots were reportedly added downtown in 2020, 69 the result of a partnership with Viking Pump. The State Street business allows the public to use its private lot on weekends and after 5 p.m. during the work week.

Second Street accommodated more spots near City Hall by converting spaces aligned perpendicular to the curb into diagonal slots.

Spots also were added along State Street.