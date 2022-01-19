 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council takes first look at turning 4th, 5th, 6th streets into two-way roadways

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO -- The City Council got its first look at proposed designs for turning some crash-prone one-way streets into two-ways through downtown and the Church Row neighborhood.

Mark Durbahn with AECOM, the city’s consultant on the proposed project since January 2020, presented preliminary designs for the possible conversion of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets to two-way traffic during a work session with the council Tuesday.

The council in December 2020 approved $89,000 to study the possible impact of reworking traffic on those streets, from Waterloo East High along MLK Drive to the north all the way to the Six Corners intersection to the south.

AECOM renderings, one-ways

This rendering shows the proposed study area the Waterloo City Council asked AECOM to study to determine whether to change the one-way traffic on portions of east and west Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets, as well as change the Six Corners intersection to a roundabout, as presented at the council's work session Jan. 18, 2022.

"Is there a reason you're taking this all the way out to Six Corners, as opposed to just doing downtown?" asked at-large Councilor Dave Boesen.

Durbahn noted the council had the option of just redoing the streets downtown, but noted there were "traffic and safety issues south of westbound Washington Street" as well, including a fatal crash at Randolph and Sixth where Samantha Weber, 26, died after losing control of her vehicle on a curve in July 2016.

"I think there was some interest in possibly trying to slow traffic down in the Church Row neighborhood," Durbahn said.

Durbahn presented several options for the three streets in question, as well as plans for an oblong roundabout at Six Corners.

The first option: Fourth Street would become a two-lane roadway with parking on one side and a bike lane on both sides, and there would be three traffic lanes on East Fifth and Sixth streets with a center turn lane and parking on both sides.

The bike lane could be between the traffic lane and the parking lane, or it could be between the parking lane and the right-of-way, like on Park Avenue. Councilor Nia Wilder indicated she preferred keeping the Park Avenue model.

"I would just like to keep bicyclists away from traffic if we could," she said.

AECOM plan: Option 1

The first option AECOM presented to the Waterloo City Council to determine whether and how to change the one-way traffic on portions of east and west Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets, as well as change the Six Corners intersection to a roundabout, as presented at the council's work session Jan. 18, 2022.

The second option includes converting the streets in question only in downtown, beginning at southbound Washington Street up to Franklin Street. In that scenario, a portion of Washington Street would also be converted to two-way from Sixth Street to Park Avenue.

The third option, similar to option one, would take away the bike lanes and parking on Fourth Street from Six Corners to Grant Avenue, making room for a center turn lane. That option wouldn't accommodate parking or bicycles, Durbahn acknowledged, "but it does give you more traffic capacity for future years."

Option four would copy option one, but eliminate the bike lanes on Fourth Street in order to add on-street parking on both sides. That would add more parking to the neighborhood, Durbahn said, but growth hasn't been as high as anticipated when the streets were designed in the late 1980s.

"We probably have more capacity out there than what we have traffic-wise," Durbahn said, noting the bike lanes might fit the council's complete streets policy and the state's long-range bicycle and pedestrian plan better.

Boesen asked if the study considered how much bike traffic was already on Fourth Street. Durbahn said it did not except for crash data.

"I think we need to understand not everyone is going to drive a car in Waterloo, and bike lanes are important on major thoroughfares," said Councilor Jonathan Grieder.

Other council members expressed interest in the first option, including Wilder and John Chiles.

"It seems Alternative One is turning those roads into streets, and I think that's the major benefit of this entire project -- that businesses and homeowners on those streets will have safer access to their properties," Chiles said.

AECOM rendering: Waterloo long-range bicycle plan

Waterloo's long-range bicycle plan, current and proposed, as presented by AECOM during the Waterloo City Council work session on Jan. 18, 2022.

Though he didn't present cost estimates at Tuesday's meeting, Durbahn acknowledged the Six Corners roundabout's cost "is a significant ask." But he noted the roundabout would bring the intersection up from a lower Level C or stable traffic flow to a Level A, or free-flow traffic.

Turning downtown Fifth and Sixth streets into two-ways, however, would actually slow traffic flow at some intersections from Level B to Level C, upping travel time along those corridors by up to 36 seconds depending on the time of day.

AECOM estimate of travel times on downtown Waterloo's 5th/6th streets

Travel times for the existing one-way Fifth and Sixth streets in downtown Waterloo, as well as the proposed change to two-way streets, are shown in this AECOM estimate, presented to the Waterloo City Council on Jan. 18, 2022. Travel times would rise in both the morning and afternoon commutes along those corridors by up to 36 seconds.

A public meeting is planned for February, Durbahn said.

