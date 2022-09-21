Council suggests solutions to challenges of finding public bathrooms in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council directed its staff Monday night to look into solutions to challenges in finding a public restroom in Cedar Falls.

During a committee meeting Monday night, councilors suggested adding more signage around town or information on its mobile app.

Another idea pertained to ensuring its city facilities are ADA compliant.

No one on the council advocated for building a new restroom facility.

The conversation came in response to resident Rosemary Beach’s argument in July that the city could do better. She told the committee this week that the bathroom situation could be improved for older folks like herself, and would increase the likelihood that they visit local establishments.

If city staff were to propose a contract for additional services or a costlier project in response to the council’s directive, it would return for discussion and possible approval, said Administrator Ron Gaines.

He said minor adjustments, falling under the purview of certain city employees, will be privately communicated to councilors.

Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz began the meeting by listing the six community spaces with public restrooms in the downtown area: River Plaza during events; the public library during business hours; Overman Park during events; city hall during business hours; the Little Red Schoolhouse during the summer; and Gateway Park all the time.

As part of her 10-minute presentation, she said the building code requires all private facilities open for customers, patrons, and visitors make bathrooms available.

That led Councilor Dustin Ganfield, who suggested the ADA compliance review, to ask if a restauranteur can legally state bathrooms are “for paying customers only.”

Sheetz said his inclination was correct.

Other councilors added their thoughts on the issue.

“I appreciate this conversation because it’s awful to not be able to find a restroom when you need to go, or when you have little kids,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn, who advised signs might be a good starting point.

Sheetz replied that the city of Pella offers QR codes on posters in business windows. By scanning them with a mobile device, they lead to information about public restrooms.

Councilor Simon Harding thought building a new public restroom facility was not feasible because of the significant cost or limited space downtown.

But he suggested private restrooms might be an amenity a local business can share with the public.

“This could be a good example of some sort of partnership,” Harding said. “Obviously building a new bathroom and space for a new bathroom is tough right now. Is there a way that we could collaborate with someone who already has a restroom?”