Council sets griffin removal deadline of Sept. 30 on 5-2 vote

WATERLOO -- Any remaining griffin logos adorning police clothing, vehicles and more must be removed by the end of the month, the City Council agreed on a 5-2 vote Tuesday night.
The decision sparked several disagreements between council members.
Councilors Pat Morrissey, Sharon Juon and Jerome Amos submitted the resolution ordering the griffin design be removed "from any and all Waterloo Police departmental properties by Sept. 30, 2021, with the exception of weapons/revolvers, which are to be phased out."
They were joined by councilors Ray Feuss and Jonathan Grieder in approving the resolution 5-2.
"We're setting a line here," Morrissey said. "I don't think it's unreasonable in any way, shape or form."
The griffin was officially retired unanimously by the council in August 2020, and a new logo was approved on a 5-2 vote in May. Since then, some police vehicles have been rewrapped, but other vehicles, weapons, a police app, clothing and uniforms still bear the logo.
Councilors Margaret Klein and Dave Boesen voted against the deadline.
"I think this deadline is unreasonable, and I don't think it's in this council's purview to set deadlines like this," Boesen said. "If there is a perceived notion that somebody is dragging their feet on getting this done, that's for police and staff."
Klein agreed the deadline is "micromanaging," and said she wanted to give the department more time because of "the love and affection that the officers have for that design," a red griffin others have said resembles a KKK dragon.
"It makes us look petty," Klein said of the deadline. "It makes us look mean-spirited, and it does not show leadership at all."
Todd Obadal, former co-chair of the county Republican Party, said the council "steamrolled" griffin resolutions through "without talking to the police officers."
"This isn't respect for the police. This isn't respect for the city," Obadal said.
Mayor Quentin Hart said the logo issue was originally brought to the department last year to offer police the chance to come up with an alternate design.
"That wasn't met with support," Hart said.
Another resolution -- that Morrissey, Juon and Amos will personally drive uniforms and clothing to and from the uniform supplier and a vendor removing the old patches -- also passed on a 5-2 vote over the mayor's objections.
"Setting deadlines, that is policy," Hart said. "Driving to another city to pick up something on behalf of other offices -- when will it stop?"
Morrissey said all three councilors signed waivers exempting the city from liability at the request of the city attorney, and said the offer was made in good faith.
Klein said it was "the last slap at the police department" and "total disrespect for the men and women who served."
"This is hardly a show of disrespect," Juon replied. "Their time is valuable. Their time needs to be on the streets. They're spread too thin as it is. We're jumping in so they don't have to make the trip."