Council sets griffin removal deadline of Sept. 30 on 5-2 vote

Klein agreed the deadline is "micromanaging," and said she wanted to give the department more time because of "the love and affection that the officers have for that design," a red griffin others have said resembles a KKK dragon.

"It makes us look petty," Klein said of the deadline. "It makes us look mean-spirited, and it does not show leadership at all."

Todd Obadal, former co-chair of the county Republican Party, said the council "steamrolled" griffin resolutions through "without talking to the police officers."

"This isn't respect for the police. This isn't respect for the city," Obadal said.

Mayor Quentin Hart said the logo issue was originally brought to the department last year to offer police the chance to come up with an alternate design.

"That wasn't met with support," Hart said.

Another resolution -- that Morrissey, Juon and Amos will personally drive uniforms and clothing to and from the uniform supplier and a vendor removing the old patches -- also passed on a 5-2 vote over the mayor's objections.

"Setting deadlines, that is policy," Hart said. "Driving to another city to pick up something on behalf of other offices -- when will it stop?"