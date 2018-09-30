WATERLOO — The city may ask for state grant funds to improve traffic signal operation on busy stretch of Ansborough Avenue.
The Waterloo City Council is scheduled Monday to approve an application to the Iowa Department of Transportation for a $393,000 grant for a “traffic adaptive system” for seven intersections on Ansborough between Ridgeway and Downing avenues.
The city would be required to provide a $98,250 grant from general obligation bonds to match the state grant.
“This is part of overall upgrading of the city’s traffic signal system, but will also extend fiber optic network, currently at Downing, to Ridgeway,” said Interim Public Works Director Sandie Greco. “This will enable camera installation on a future date.”
The adaptive traffic control systems being installed throughout the city allow signal timing to change based on the actual demand and traffic conditions by using special equipment and software systems.
A key part of the program is installing fiber networks to interconnect the intersections to the city’s Traffic Operations Department. That fiber also allows the city to install video cameras at intersections, which some City Council members are promoting for use in police investigations.
Other business at the meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, includes:
- A resolution to install a speed hump at 816 Wildwood Road to help slow traffic there.
- An application to the Black Hawk County Gaming Association for $1.16 million for streetscaping improvements on Jefferson and Commercial streets near the U.S. Highway 63 reconstruction corridor downtown.
