Council postpones second vote on downtown zoning ordinances

“This is not a disenfranchised, angry, ornery group of people upset,” he said. “These are pillars of the business community on Main Street. Walk up and down with this list, and you’ll see the people. Who’s missing from this list? The newcomers. The people that own the big high rises, that want to build more of them with less parking, and also some of the restaurants that they own, are missing from the list.”

He listed off dozens of addresses after saying he walked the streets from Wednesday to Monday.

He said he received “more pieces of paper – Cedar Falls official mail – when three lots wanted to turn into two – in a subdivision where I own lots, then for this (zoning proposal).” He said there is evidence many of the upset property owners hadn’t been notified “properly.”

“People are going to be spending millions of dollars based on this plan, based on building standards, parking requirements. You can’t rezone, change parking requirements, every one or two years based on the results of the experiment,” he said.

Miller said the ordinances have been two years in the making, and contended the city has gone to the extreme to communicate with the public on the proceedings.