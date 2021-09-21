Council postpones second vote on downtown zoning ordinances

CEDAR FALLS – After concerns were raised from at least 15 downtown property owners Monday night, one City Council member reversed course and the next reading of ordinances to overhaul downtown zoning was postponed.
Originally scheduled for second consideration Monday, the council is now slated to take up the issue Nov. 1.
The council will hold further discussions next month about parking and other issues raised by property owners, some of whom own businesses and were said to be unaware of the proposed laws.
Councilor Simon Harding changed his mind after voting to approve the ordinances on first readings Sept. 7, in hopes of hearing from more stakeholders and ironing out any last-minute issues. Harding joined the three councilors who previously voted against the ordinances when they were first considered.
On Monday, the postponement of the first ordinance, which includes zoning amendments and plans to establish “downtown character districts,” passed 4-3. The second ordinance, which would actually rezone property within the associated boundaries, was postponed on a 5-2 vote.
Councilors Mark Miller, Kelly Dunn and Frank Darrah voted to proceed with the second reading. Miller voted to postpone on the second ordinance without explanation. Darrah and Dunn are running for re-election in November, and Miller has not filed.
Harding noted the parking issues are complex, and not all directly related to zoning.
“I prefer to vote on it tonight, but then I’ll always ask myself the question of, ‘Could we have talked about it again?,’” he said.
“It’s a painful process, I’m not going to lie. It is painful, but there’s nothing wrong with doing due diligence and making sure that we cover all our bases,” he added.
Darin Beck, a downtown businessman, and Councilor Daryl Kruse, a real estate investor and landlord, continued to express fear current parking issues will be exacerbated if the ordinances are adopted, because of reduced parking requirements for new residential spaces.
The zoning plan has a lot of positives, Kruse said, but there are “several elephants in the room” when it comes to parking.
“I’ve heard people say that we can try it for a year, and then see what happens and tweak it,” he said. “You can’t build a building in a year anyway, and then if it’s too big, oops, we can’t tear off two floors. You got to look at what we’re dealing with, multiple billions of dollars, up and down Main Street, sitting in the room, represented here.”
Discussions of parking issues rekindled in August, but Kruse contended a consensus was never reached.
Solutions, such as building a parking ramp for millions of dollars, have been discussed, kicked down the road, and never come to fruition.
“The city just keeps saying no to the additional parking needed for downtown, but I hear discussions about renovating City Hall for $4.5 million, and I think you just approved $3.7 million on the river,” said Beck, who noted he was speaking on behalf of himself, not his business or Community Main Street.
“We need additional parking created — created is the key word here — for the future vitality of downtown, and we need it now,” he said. “… Please table this form-based zoning until a viable plan is on the table that resolves the lack of parking.”
Beck said he is not in opposition to the new zoning, and recognized the “good visionary work” involved. But he said some stakeholders are “uncomfortable” with the parking elements.
“You may not believe it, but there are businesses suffering in downtown Cedar Falls due to lack of parking. It has also kept a lot of jobs out of downtown,” he said. “Offices and other mixed uses in downtown need parking and a lot more than we have now.”
Eashaan Vajpeyi, a resident, community leader and attorney who represents one property owner, noted a lot of the early investors in downtown are in opposition.
“This is not a disenfranchised, angry, ornery group of people upset,” he said. “These are pillars of the business community on Main Street. Walk up and down with this list, and you’ll see the people. Who’s missing from this list? The newcomers. The people that own the big high rises, that want to build more of them with less parking, and also some of the restaurants that they own, are missing from the list.”
He listed off dozens of addresses after saying he walked the streets from Wednesday to Monday.
He said he received “more pieces of paper – Cedar Falls official mail – when three lots wanted to turn into two – in a subdivision where I own lots, then for this (zoning proposal).” He said there is evidence many of the upset property owners hadn’t been notified “properly.”
“People are going to be spending millions of dollars based on this plan, based on building standards, parking requirements. You can’t rezone, change parking requirements, every one or two years based on the results of the experiment,” he said.
Miller said the ordinances have been two years in the making, and contended the city has gone to the extreme to communicate with the public on the proceedings.
“I guess I’m a little concerned that if you postpone this, what comes out of that. Say they’re changes that citizens want. That means, I think, that we have to start this process all over again to be fair to every resident in the city that participated along the way originally. Is that accurate Kevin?”
City Attorney Kevin Rogers replied, “Substantial changes at this point then would take it back to the planning and zoning board”
Miller said: “That concerns me.”