Council postpones discussion on outside review of Cedar Falls Public Safety Department

CEDAR FALLS – A third party review of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department likely won’t happen this year.
Four councilors have pushed for the audit in order to get an unbiased opinion from an outside consultant on the city’s conjoined fire and police departments and its strengths and deficiencies.
However, on Monday, when it came time for council to pick a funding mechanism, one of those councilors, Gil Schultz, felt no rush, and went along with those who have been against it all together.
He favored a motion, passed 4-3, that postpones the discussion on funding until the annual goal setting sessions in November.
Councilors Dave Sires, Dustin Ganfield and Simon Harding voted against the motion Monday to postpone the discussion on funding the external review.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
A suggestion first made by Councilor Susan deBuhr, the sessions are when staff gains consensus from the council on projects before going about constructing the next year’s budget.
It’s also about midway through the fiscal year, so staff will have a better idea on where actual revenues and expenditures stand.
Early into the 45-minute discussion, Jennifer Rodenbeck, finance and business operations director, noted staff feels now might not be the best time to conduct a study because of the eventual hiring of a replacement for retired Public Safety Director Jeff Olson, as well as having just finalized the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Four possible funding sources were considered to cover “up to $125,000” before soliciting proposals from at least three consulting firms.
One option was pulling $125,000 from the emergency reserves. The others were reducing the public safety department by one officer ($100,000) when a vacancy becomes available; taking $60,000 from the contingency fund, which pays for unexpected expenses like special elections or lawsuits; or cutting an already budgeted project or initiative.
Rodenbeck noted some $2 million is committed from the emergency reserve, and the contingency fund “most years” is spent.
“There should be a reason to dip into emergency reserve,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn. “During this continued discussion for years and years and years, there’s not been actual data. There’s been hearsay and information put out there that isn’t necessarily, well, it isn’t true. But we’ve never had data warranting the actually spending of citizen’s money on something.”
Councilor Dustin Ganfield said “in part, we are making this decision because of an absence of data” in an attempt to look beyond the city’s own “blind spots.”
“I want to find the data that says we have exactly what we need, and that’s my push for this analysis. There’s no vendetta,” he added. “There’s no dismantling intention. Again, it is not a solution in search of a problem. It is simply getting a second opinion.”
None of the proposed funding mechanisms were viable options for Schultz, who said in a telephone interview that the review “should be planned and budgeted.”
He stood by supporting the study in order to gain “satisfaction” in learning about “what we don’t already know.”
Thousands of calls are still coming into the station and no grievances/complaints with the department have been filed recently, he pointed out in explaining why he feels no sense of urgency.
He said there are improvements that can be made without a study.
“We’re not standing on a burning bridge,” he said.
He added that his views have changed since June when he campaigned voicing “reservations” about the PSO model and had an interest in making drastic changes.
The study is considered necessary by some to build trust and unity within the community and give those with concerns a sense of closure.
However, by extending the timeline the controversial discussion continues longer than some officials would like, one reason being that it hinders recruitment.
