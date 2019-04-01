CEDAR FALLS — An ordinance to simplify parking restrictions on College Hill passed its first reading by the City Council on Monday night.
Again.
The ordinance was amended at a March 4 council meeting on what was then its second reading, which meant sending it back to the Planning and Zoning commission for approval. Council members Rob Green, Mark Miller, Daryl Kruse and Susan DeBuhr voted to amend the ordinance.
Kathryn Sogard, College Hill Partnership executive director, was the only person to speak during Monday’s public hearing on the ordinance.
“We urge you to not delay these amendments any longer,” Sogard said. “We urge you to not delay for the parking study as the parking study is going to evaluate the use and enforcement of the public lots and not how to write the code for private developments and their parking requirements.”
Despite Sogard’s urging, Council member Daryl Kruse proposed three motions, one of which would’ve tabled the ordinance until the College Hill parking study was completed.
Green agreed with waiting for the study because he was concerned passage would create a window of advantage for potential developers between adoption of the ordinance and any changes based on the parking study.
Kruse’s other two motions pushed for changes substantial enough to send the ordinance back to planning and zoning again, according to Kevin Rogers, city attorney.
Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, said Kruse’s questions were matters the council could decide.
“I think that’s a discussion for the council to have about the ordinance,” Sheetz said.
All of three of Kruse’s motions failed.
The ordinance was passed on a vote of 5 to 2, with council members Frank Darrah, Dave Wieland, Tom Blanford, DeBuhr and Miller voting for it, and Green and Kruse voting against.
The ordinance as amened only applies to the high-density commercial district on College Hill along College Street and parts of West 21st Street and West 22nd Street.
The ordinance would require one parking stall per bedroom and not less than one parking stall per unit for upper floor residential dwellings in mixed-use buildings. It also gets rid of the visitor parking requirement.
The current ordinance requires two stalls per unit and one additional stall per bedroom in excess of two for multi-dwelling buildings.
The proposed changes come as Brent Dahlstrom seeks approval for a five-story, multi-use building at the bottom of College Hill at 2119 College St., 1003 W. 22nd St. and the former Ginger’s bar location at 922 W. 22nd St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.