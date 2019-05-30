WATERLOO — The city has submitted plans to state environmental officials for a pair of $5 million projects to help prevent ongoing sewer overflows.
Waterloo City Council members unanimously approved “intended use plans” Tuesday for an interceptor sewer along San Marnan Drive and for a new Titus lift station and force main near Midland Street and WCF & N Drive.
The documents to be submitted to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will clear the way for the city to borrow money from a revolving loan fund set up for statewide sewer and water infrastructure projects.
Brian Bowman, treatment operations supervisor for the Waste Management Services Department, said both projects must be built under a 2016 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and IDNR.
The court order requires the city to take steps and complete a long list of projects to prevent broken and overloaded sanitary sewer lines from overflowing into local waterways or backing up into basements during periods of heavy rain.
The proposed $5.2 million Dry Run Creek interceptor project, expected to be ready for construction this year, will take sewage currently going into the overloaded West Ninth Street area and pump it from Kimball Avenue at San Marnan east to the sewage treatment plant.
Plans approved this week increase the original size of the main from 10 inches to 12 inches based on anticipated growth in southeast Waterloo and add an emergency generator for backup power at the Texas Street lift station east of the Crossroads Center area.
The second $5.1 million project will replace and upgrade the Titus lift station and redirect the sewer main to the Park Road lift station.
Design documents being completed by the AECOM engineering firm indicate the project will relieve a frequent sanitary sewer overflow discharge at Midland Street and Hall Avenue and also at a lift station on Virginia Street.
City records show an estimated 360,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was pumped from the Virginia Street lift station into the Cedar River during a single daylong storm last September. An estimated 27,000 gallons of waste water overflowed at the Midland and Hall location this spring.
The Titus project is expected to be under construction in the spring of 2020.
While the city expects to borrow money from the state revolving loan fund to finance both projects, the loan will be repaid with sewer user fees.
