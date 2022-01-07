Council majority pulls FY23 funding for College Hill zoning update to dismay of CHP director

CEDAR FALLS – Funding was removed on two occasions Monday from the city’s proposed capital improvements program for fiscal year 2023.

And one of them struck a chord with Kathryn Sogard, executive director of the College Hill Partnership.

The CIP came to the floor without $150,000 for a zoning code update to the campus area.

But as written, it still has $150,000 dedicated annually for each of the following years, 2024 through 2027.

The zoning for downtown was updated in November, but a controversial vote on its adoption and the addition of two new council members after the city election has led to renewed discussion.

During a December goal-setting session, a majority of councilors informally favored a “pause” on any subsequent update to the code encompassing the greater College Hill area.

And Sogard, who leads the nonprofit dedicated to its revitalization and promotion, took offense after numerous volunteers had put in time developing a vision in anticipation of the update.

“Many community members put in over 100 hours of their time into creating a vision with the hope, and dare I say the expectation, that the leaders of this city would hear the vision of the public for College Hill and the surrounding areas to make much needed improvements to the 50-plus year old code,” Sogard said.

Sogard said the zoning update “would foster improvements to the gateway of UNI and to Cedar Falls; offer a variety of housing options, including missing middle and affordable housing that Cedar Falls needs; and encourage stabilization of the neighborhood and allow unique opportunities for business and rentals close to campus of UNI.”

But on Monday, not enough councilors supported a motion to add the funding back into the CIP for FY2023, which begins July 1, after the College Hill Partnership reportedly sent a letter voicing concerns to council.

Mayor Rob Green expressed worries of “the message that would send to College Hill” if the funding wasn’t restored.

Ultimately, the CIP is a “planning document” for the next five fiscal years and does not authorize or fund projects.

While the plan describes 202 projects costing $357.8 million over that span, Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck said it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll all come to fruition as the CIP is subject to changes each year.

On Monday, Rodenbeck spent a half-hour highlighting some projects, many of which council had heard about before, but also talked about how each is expected to be funded.

Various items related to these projects will come before councilors for approval. One of them is the annual budget.

In addition, a public hearing is scheduled for the final draft of the CIP on Jan. 18. Anyone will have the opportunity to weigh in, and councilors may take a final vote on the document.

“It is concerning to the CHP that in the CIP there are zero funds for the item in FY23,” Sogard said. “We understand that to mean that any College Hill zoning improvements will be delayed longer than necessary. We hope that the leaders of this city will work to prioritize a zoning code update in FY23, not only for the College Hill business district but for all the neighborhoods surrounding the University of Northern Iowa.”

Sogard’s lengthy public statement also noted her appreciation for the elected officials and their support of multiple items in the city’s funding outlook relating to College Hill.

Councilors Simon Harding, Kelly Dunn, and Gil Schultz fought for the earmarking of the funds in the motion that failed 4-3.

“We decided to pause, but … I intend to revisit College Hill, and it’s incredibly important to our city, I feel, to make sure that we move forward with that discussion,” Dunn said.

The point was made by Councilor Daryl Kruse — who has been the spark plug in the push to revise the newly adopted downtown zoning — that the $150,000 could be pulled from a fund at a later date for FY2023 if deemed necessary.

“If it’s so easy to pull out (of a fund), then why can’t we just have it in there now,” Dunn said in response.

