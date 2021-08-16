Council gives green light to Cedar River Recreation Project while fundraising occurs

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar River Recreation Project will remain on the schedule, as the City Council consented Monday night to move ahead with the bidding process. Volunteers will continue to raise funds and seek two- to six-year private pledges to help finance it.

Instead of waiting for the $500,000 in private funds to be raised, which could delay the project up to a year, the project is slated to be put out to bid in October and could be under construction beginning this fall, according to Stephanie Houk Sheetz, community development director.

“We really wanted to see how the proposed recreation enhancement project could take Cedar Falls to that next level, and really be a transformational project in the Cedar River and downtown Cedar Falls,” said Cedar River Experience volunteer Bob Seymour. “That’s been our goal this whole time. Let’s figure out a way to get this project done. We have seen firsthand all the redevelopment downtown. Cedar Falls has basically become a destination for out-of-town visitors, and the streetscape project, the trail system.

“That missing piece has historically always been recreational access to the river. It’s the one thing that’s lacking. It’s been lacking for 20 years.”