Council divided on whether to condemn hedge fund purported takeover of Courier

WATERLOO -- A resolution expressing "concern and dismay" about a hedge fund's potential buyout of the company that owns The Courier was debated over whether it was unnecessarily delving into private business affairs.

Jonathan Grieder, Ward 2 councilor, submitted his resolution for discussion at Monday's Waterloo City Council work session. He noted he will officially ask members for a vote on it at their Dec. 20 meeting.

“Alden Global Capital has a reputation for profit seeking at the expense of local newsrooms and local coverage,” Grieder wrote in the resolution. “Any further loss or staff reduction to local newspapers represents a real threat to the vibrancy, vitality and future of local communities, including Waterloo.”

Alden, a New York-based hedge fund, made an offer in November to acquire Lee Enterprises, which owns dozens of mid-sized daily and weekly newspapers around the country, including The Courier.

"I begrudge no one in their desire to make money," Grieder said Monday. "However, news has a higher purpose ... My concern is this large hedge fund has a tendency to shrink newsrooms."

Grieder noted studies that have shown cities that lose their newspapers "see economic decline, (municipal) budgets increase, corruption and crime go unreported because there aren't local people on the beat."

"I know people are concerned about us dipping into the waters of telling businesses what to do," he said. "My concern is that newspapers represent a different area of private enterprise, because they are designed to inform citizens."

A few council members indicated they would be open to supporting the resolution.

"You have a company whose purpose isn't to grow; their purpose is financial gain," said Councilor Ray Feuss. "We want citizens to be as engaged as possible with city politics, and things like this have the opposite effect."

Councilor Sharon Juon said she worried the resolution was "a slippery slope for the council to make recommendations to the private sector," but noted it "hasn't stopped us from doing it in the past."

Councilor Jerome Amos agreed.

"As far as a slippery slope, it probably is," Amos said. "But for me, we're going to see jobs going away, things going in a negative direction. We need to be on that slippery slope."

Councilor Margaret Klein argued the council should "not attack companies that look to buy businesses here" just because they weren't "politically correct." She also noted the "saddest thing" to her was The Courier's decision to move its operations to Cedar Falls.

"I think government intervention in the press is a huge mistake, whether we go after the business or the content," Klein said. "The transactions between The Courier and the company looking to buy them are private."

Councilor Dave Boesen said he would do "a lot of soul searching" before Dec. 20 on whether to support it.

"I think Lee Enterprises is doing a really good job of heading this off, and I hope it continues," Boesen said.

Alden initially priced their offer to buy Lee at around 30% higher than Lee's stock price at the time, at $24 a share. But Lee's stock price later surpassed that amount -- it opened Wednesday above $25 -- and Lee successfully prevented Alden from adding its own members to Lee's board of directors as well as adopted a stock-buying strategy that could dilute Alden's current shares if they continued buying stock.

Councilor Pat Morrissey said he supported the resolution to prevent further cuts that would come under Alden.

"I guess I have a problem with anybody thinking that we, as elected officials, don't have a right to free expression when it comes down to what we feel is a possible loss of a voice within the community," Morrissey said. "We believe in free speech, and we don't want to risk that being lost."

