Council candidate to host Waterloo meet and greet
WATERLOO — Jonathan Grieder, candidate for Waterloo City Council to represent Ward 2, will hold a meet and greet/fundraiser on Thursday.
The event will take place at Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 1415 E. San Marnan Drive at 7 p.m.
For more information on Jonathan or his campaign, visit griderforwaterloo.com.
