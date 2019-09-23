{{featured_button_text}}
Council candidate to host Waterloo meet and greet

WATERLOO — Jonathan Grieder, candidate for Waterloo City Council to represent Ward 2, will hold a meet and greet/fundraiser on Thursday.

The event will take place at Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 1415 E. San Marnan Drive at 7 p.m.

For more information on Jonathan or his campaign, visit griderforwaterloo.com.

