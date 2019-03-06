CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council voted 5-2 Monday to allow construction of nine-unit townhome project in Greenhill Village over the objections of neighbors.
Council members Susan DeBuhr and Daryl Kruse voted against the plan.
Developer Brian Wingert and Panther Builders plan one four-unit and another five-unit townhome on 5.3 acres on Norse Drive, southeast of the intersection of Greenhill and Hudson roads.
The proposal drew opposition from neighbors concerned about increased traffic and the potential of the residences becoming rental units.
“We don’t need a great deal more density in our subdivision,” said Christopher Noland, a Greenhill Village resident.
Another area resident, Tim Tjarks, also had concerns. Tjarks felt the price range of the townhomes would make it inviting to convert the units to rentals. He pushed for a buffer of single family homes between his neighborhood and the proposed townhomes.
“This will affect property values. It will affect our lifestyle,” Tjarks said.
Wingert said the estimated $230,000 price per unit would not be a good investment as a rental property and is in the average range for homes in the area.
Steve Troskey, a planner with CGA Engineering, also spoke for the developers.
“All the city standards, codes and provisions up to this point have been met,” Troskey said. “These will not be offered for rent, they will offered for sale.”
Several council members encouraged the developer to meet with residents to find a compromise, something Wingert said won’t happen at this point.
“Given the unanimous approval from both bodies, planning and zoning, City Council, we’ve spent countless hours and resources on this project,” Wingert said. “Going back to the drawing board, having discussions with the homeowners is off the table. We’ve gone through two years of resources, time and money and we no longer, financially, have an option to do that.
“There’s too much money involved that we’ve spent based on your guys’ recommendation to us to move forward,” Wingert said. “It’s not fair to them. It’s not fair to us.”
Neighbors also complained they had not been notified about changes to the city’s master plan that allow the development. City staff have stated notice of the changes was sent out in March 2018. Noland and other residents signed an affidavit stating they never received that notice.
The situation was compounded by a state code requirement for the council to vote on the preliminary plan within 60 days of the submittal of an application. The 60-day period ends March 15.
Council members voiced frustration about the deadline, and Councilman Rob Green said if he had known residents hadn’t known about the March 2018 meeting he may have voted differently.
Planner Iris Lehman said developers intend to build on two more lots in the area in the future. DeBuhr urged developers to meet with residents before the next plat comes forward for approval.
“I’m extremely disappointed that the developer is not willing to meet with the residents and see what compromises they can make,” on the current project, DeBuhr said.
Roundabout
Also Monday, the council approved reconstruction, including a roundabout, of Ridgeway Avenue west of the Norse Drive intersection heading into the Fleet Farm site now under construction.
The roundabout is based on a traffic study the city commissioned.
“At that time it was determined that two access points would be needed for that site to handle the traffic,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services Manager. “The roundabout is planned for their main entrance into that site.”
