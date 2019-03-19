CEDAR FALLS -- The City Council approved a rezoning and land use request to allow NewAldaya Lifescapes to create a community campus for residents 55 years and older.
After some procedural confusion, the council voted unanimously to rezone the 42.3-acre parcel from agricultural to residential and amend the land use to allow for development. The land has been zoned agricultural since 1970.
The proposed development is for 29 to 144 units at the southeast corner of West 12th Street and Union Road. The development would include single and multi-unit buildings as well as duplexes.
NewAldaya would buy the land near the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex from Money Pit LLC.
NewAldaya CEO Millisa Tierney was at the meeting and addressed the council.
"Our vision for a new neighborhood at 12th and Union expands the blended community model benefits and aligns with many of the findings found in the Cedar Falls comprehensive plan," Tierney said.
Several Cedar Falls residents have voiced concerns about water runoff in the area.
Mark Sigwarth, who lives adjacent to the planned development, has urged planning and zoning commissioners to visit the site and pushed for council members to table the request.
If the development is built traffic could increase, the size of structure is out of place with nearby homes and the water runoff is a problem in the area, Sigwarth said.
"No one from the city has actually gone out there and physically looked at this area after a good rain," he said. "We had a lot of rain this summer. ... A two-foot creek goes from a two-foot creek to a very large river when we get a substantial rain."
David Sturch, Cedar Falls planner, addressed some of the concerns about the water runoff during the meeting.
"Following the rezoning we go into the subdivision platting, which is a preliminary plat that identifies the lots and the roads and the storm water management areas, which is storm sewer detention basins and drainage routing through the site," Sturch said.
The council reconsidered the request because they didn't motion for a vote after the public hearing on the matter.
"It was never motioned," said Kevin Rogers, city attorney. "It wasn't considered at that time, but they were past it on the agenda so they had to vote to take the matter out of order."
Rogers thinks there was confusion about where the meeting was procedurally, he said.
The City Council also approved a proposal to adopt a re-codified revision of the city’s code of ordinances for its first reading.
It is meant to clean up city code by identifying obsolete provisions, conflicts and inconsistencies in conjunction with state statutes, as well as conflicts within the Code itself, according to city documents.
"Staff has been working on re-codification for nearly two years," Rogers said.
Council members noted the changes are color coded and available online.
"These changes are bringing us up to the state requirements for our ordinances and codes," said David Wieland, council member at-large.
