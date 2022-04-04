Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

WATERLOO— A large parcel of land has been sold by the city for only for $1, but officials are hoping for a substantial residential boon from the deal.

On Monday evening, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of the land, which lies north of 501 Lakeside St. in northeast Waterloo, to Union Developmental Holdings LLC. Developers hope the sale will qualify them for state tax incentives to build on the land.

According to Noel Anderson, the city's community planning and development director, Union Developmental Holdings intends to build upwards of five apartment buildings with between 150 and 180 multi-family residential units on around 10.77 acres, with the project costing $33 million to $36 million. Anderson added there also are plans to install an office complex and a playground on the land.

The company is an affiliate of The Annex Group, an Indianapolis-based development company that specializes in the creation of affordable housing. Margaret Blum, senior director of development for The Annex Group, addressed the council before the vote, stating the area has great potential with its proximity to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and multiple businesses.

“We do see this as a fantastic location in a mixed-use area,” Blum said. “There’s major shopping/recreational opportunities nearby as well as health care and regional employment opportunities that are significantly available in this area.”

Councilor Jonathan Grieder praised the proposal before the vote, citing Waterloo’s most recent housing report which showed approximately two out of every five of residents pays 35% or more of their income for rent.

“I am very heartened to see a developer come in who’s focused on helping us solve that issue, because that is a huge issue that has multiple trickle-down effects on people’s quality of life,” Grieder said. “And so I’m very glad to see this project and its focus on helping everyone in our community to be able to afford housing.”

According to Mayor Quentin Hart, the city has a goal to create 800 homes over the course of eight years, along with renovating 800 more. Meeting the goal has seen the city working with developers and even with Hawkeye Community College to build houses on former nuisance properties. The creation of 150 new units could help realize a sizable chunk of the goal.

“There are a tremendous amount of people who are unfortunately living in very bad conditions, paying a lot of money,” Hart said. “So this is an excellent opportunity to have some really good housing.”

According to Blum, construction is expected to start next year and be finished by 2024.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0