CEDAR FALLS — A development north of Lakeshore Drive was approved Monday night.
The Cedar Falls City Council voted for the third and final time to rezone the area and approve the preliminary plans.
Six council members voted to approve the plans, and 1st Ward council member Mark Miller abstained.
The $1.2 million plan to create six residential lots on 20.8 acres of land is being spearheaded by Brian Wingert of Wingert Development.
The development had faced resistance because of storm water runoff problems in the area.
James Hancock and Tami Stahl both spoke during the public comments period on the project.
They talked about the need for a water study at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Lilliput Lane because of the storm water runoff that causes the street to overflow.
The large amount of runoff has caused damage to a nearby privately owned damn.
“We’d like to formally request that the city provide funding and re-engineering to adequately size the existing part of Lakeshore Drive,” Hancock said.
Stahl lives next to the new development and has spoken out about the project in the past.
“It’s important to know how much water is coming in (during) rain events and how it’s effecting the area,” Stahl said.
Third Ward Council member Daryl Kruse asked city staff about how to address the runoff issues and the city’s cost sharing options for the area’s repairs where the water’s coming from.
“We’ll probably work with CGA and the developer just to put a good set of construction plans together so we’re not duplicating or have to tear out any of these improvements,” said Ron Gaines, city administrator. “We’ll put a package together and probably bring that back to the council for approval for funding.”
At the beginning of the council meeting two new Public Safety officers were sworn in.
Officers Scott Dougan and Austine Lechtenberg received their badges and were welcomed by Mayor Jim Brown and the council.
During a planning session earlier in the evening some of the council members were briefed on the city’s new agenda software.
Since the last Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the city is placing its agenda and it accompanied packet as downloadable PDF documents on its website.
The city also is testing live streaming meetings on its YouTube channel.
