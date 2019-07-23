DES MOINES — The Iowa Executive Council voted 4-0 Monday to allow the state to buy an office building currently leased by the Iowa Finance Authority for $7.59 million and eventually move the Iowa Economic Development Authority to the same site in southwest Des Moines.
Under the tentative arrangement, the IFA will purchase the three-story building it leases from Hubbell Realty for the approximate cost of its current lease, which runs through 2030.
The total lease would cost $7.5 million compared with the purchase price of $7.59 million.
The economic development agency will rent space from the Finance Authority, with plans to move into the second and third floors by Jan. 1.
The two agencies will remain separate.
“We believe it’s a good day for the taxpayers today. This was the right decision to make,” said Debi Durham, executive director of both authorities.
The IFA, which administers affordable housing programs, plans to have an additional tenant occupy the first floor, Durham said. The tentative agreement likely will be finalized in September.
Gov. Kim Reynolds fired the former head of agency, David Jamison, in March 2018 over allegations of sexual harassment.
Last year the state Appeal Board approved a $4.15 million settlement of a lawsuit brought by two women who alleged they were sexually harassed by their former boss, Jamison, who led the IFA from 2011 until he was fired.
Shortly before he was fired, the council approved Jamison’s $17 million request to move the authority from its state-owned office at 2015 Grand Ave. and to enter a long-term lease for the building at 1963 Bell Ave.
Council members later said they weren’t informed of a third-party recommendation the agency stay put to save $6 million.
Jamison had argued the current building was in poor condition and didn’t meet the IFA’s long-term needs.
