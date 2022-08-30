Council approves grant application for whitewater course

WATERLOO – The Cedar River is a central feature in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and the staple could be getting a revamp.

The Waterloo City Council unanimously approved a Destination Iowa grant application Monday night. The Cedar Falls City Council will consider the same application at its meeting Sept. 6.

The potential grant funding comes from a pool of $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief money being distributed by the state. The funds are meant to boost and creat tourism opportunities. The state specifically looks for projects where communities work together.

Waterloo and Cedar Falls are working on an almost $14 million joint proposal centered around the river.

Waterloo is proposing a white-water rafting course downtown between the Park Avenue and Sixth Street bridges. That project is the bulk of the request, estimated at almost $11.35 million.

“We started to realize our best asset is the river,” Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said. “Instead of taking a look at everything around the river, how do we take a look at the river itself?”

The city also plans other projects, estimated at around $2.18 million, in areas such as Cedar Bend Park, Pioneer Park, Riverview Recreation Area and Sans Souci Island. Isaiah Corbin, the community planner for the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, said these smaller projects came out of a waterfront trail master plan that has been in the works for years. River Road also would be improved as part of the plan.

Currently, the Cedar River Marina project is underway near River Road and Commercial Streets. The dock and trail construction is expected to be completed this fall, according to a YouTube video uploaded by the city. The actual dock will be installed in 2023 after the Park Avenue bridge is completed.

Sixty percent of the grant must be matched by local sources. Noel Anderson, community planning and development director for Waterloo, said many potential funding sources have been identified such as the Black Hawk Gaming Association, the Waterloo Development Corporation, John Deere and local TIF money.

The project proposed in Cedar Falls would cost about $400,000. The main feature would be bridge lighting for the Center Street and Main Street bridges near downtown. The city also wants to work on Olsen, Tourist, Washington and Island parks.

The city also has plans for a whitewater course, but it is separate from Waterloo’s and already has received some funding so it is not eligible for Destination Iowa money, according Cary Darrah, president and CEO of Grow Cedar Valley. Although separate, she said, the Waterloo and Cedar Falls courses will be “bookends to an entire story.”

After Monday night’s approval of the application, another resolution will still have to come before the Waterloo council – a financial resolution for a local match.