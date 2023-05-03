CEDAR FALLS — The City Council gave final approval Monday to extend Ashworth Drive from Hudson Road to Kara Drive.

No discussion was needed as the council unanimously accepted the low bid of $1.25 million submitted by Dave Schmitt Construction of Cedar Rapids, significantly under the budgeted estimate of $1.74 million.

Engineer Dave Wicke previously said construction on the road may get underway in late summer. A planned traffic light for the Hudson Road and Ashworth Drive intersection wouldn’t likely be installed until next year as that’s when it’s expected the signal would be delivered.

Peterson Contractors of Reinbeck came in with the second lowest bid at $1.41 million. Two Cedar Falls companies, Owen Contracting Inc. and Vieth Construction Corporation, submitted bids at $1.54 million and $1.57 million, respectively.

Additionally, the council unanimously voted, on the second of three readings, to approve an ordinance rezoning three acres along that future roadway for new residential development.

No update was provided on additional road connections to the nearby Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, the primary motivation for the Ashworth Drive extension, as residents have clamored for and expected.

Funds are budgeted, but agreements must first be reached on the purchase of land from private property owners.

As recently as the council’s previous meeting, City Administrator Ron Gaines said his understanding had been an agreement with a developer had been in place to allow Ironwood Drive to be extended north to Greenhill Road.

North Cedar Heights

In 2023, no planned construction is a guarantee until the contract is awarded.

As has been the case with some projects over the last year, few contractors will place bids and construction costs will come in higher than budgeted, forcing officials to consider and sometimes move forward with denying the contract.

That was the case with the first phase of the North Cedar Heights area reconstruction project. City officials had to remove a portion of Timber Drive from the plans as a result. The council unanimously approved those revised plans Monday with construction costs now estimated at $3.39 million.

Bidding will dictate once again whether it can move forward.

The work will happen on West Ridgewood Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Cherry Lane as well as on a part of Greenwood Avenue. The project also includes other improvements and infrastructure work.

The council threw out the original plans after only one bid had been received from Peterson Contractors, Inc. for $5.35 million, way over the previous estimate of $3.59 million.

“I have had some people contact me from this area, and I’ve been working with them. I know that they’re ready for the project, and I know the streets are in disrepair,” said Councilmember Simon Harding. “Costs are high. I just wanted to reassure that we’re going to continue to look at any and all possible ways to keep this on track.”

Wicke replied that the city will forge ahead with phases over several years in that area and, when possible, include more than one street per phase.

