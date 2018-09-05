CEDAR FALLS — Changes to the Central Business District Overlay Zoning plan passed the City Council unanimously Monday night.
“The central Business Overlay provides guidance for buildings, site design standards, maintenance and development in the district,” said Iris Lehmann, a city planner. “The district itself expands from the river south to Seventh Street and then west to Franklin Street.”
The changes will affect building materials, window transparency at the pedestrian level and signs used in the district.
“These really look to strengthen and encourage the high quality of development that we have,” Lehmann said.
There were no objections to the plan to during the public hearing.
Brian Heath, Public Works and Park manager, gave the council an update on flooding in downtown Cedar Falls over Labor Day weekend.
About three inches of rain fell on Cedar Falls on Monday, causing Main Street to flood.
“Once the water receded, which was not too long after, we made assessments,” Heath said.
Materials from granular alleys and roads got swept up with water during the flooding, he said.
“We had some asphalt erosion on some city streets,” Heath said.
Hudson Road has been closed down to one lane southbound on the 1700 block.
“It appears that we might have a separated tile,” Heath said. “We’ll probe that situation, and hopefully get it taken care of this weekend.”
Heath said he’s kept a close eye on the river level during the cleanup.
“We’re hoping that the rain will kind of miss us here,” he said. “We’re working with city staff in preparation of whatever may come.”
City Council member at-large Dave Wieland thanked members of city staff for working over the holiday weekend.
