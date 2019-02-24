EVANSDALE — The city is facing a significant property tax hike this year to make up for lost ground.
Evansdale City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. March 5 on a proposed budget boosting the tax rate from $8.10 to $9.71 per $1,000 of property value.
“We’ve enjoyed exceptionally low (tax) rates over the years, and it’s caught up with us,” said Mayor Doug Faas. “This is just the year when everything sort of fell in the same fiscal year.”
Along with the inflationary operating costs, the city is facing a number of deferred maintenance and equipment needs driving up expenses. At the same time, the city’s general fund cash reserves have dipped well below recommended levels.
“At some point, obviously, the chickens come home to roost,” Faas said. “When we were a little short we dipped into reserves. That’s not a proper way to run a city.”
Faas noted the budget anticipates putting $50,000 into escrow accounts, setting aside money for future needs to avoid having a similar situation in the future with multiple high-dollar expenses coming at the same time.
The proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 would boost overall property tax collection by $220,000.
A residential property owner would see the city’s share of their tax bill jump more than 22 percent, while commercial and industrial property owners would see the city tax bill grow nearly 20 percent.
Faas said using the percentage increases can be misleading because Evansdale’s property tax rate is very low compared to most surrounding communities and its peer cities statewide. Hudson and La Porte City respectively have $11.61 and $14.88 per $1,000 tax rates, for example.
Based on the proposed tax rate, an Evansdale home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see the city’s share of its tax bill grow from about $451 to $553, or $102, when bills are mailed in September.
The budget also includes rehabilitating Lafayette Road from Evans Road to Elk Run Heights, which will largely be funded from tax-increment financing revenues and non-property tax sources.
Evansdale is also preparing for an overhaul of its sewage treatment plant, which is anticipated to drive up sewer fees in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.