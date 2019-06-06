Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker unveiled a plan to address housing costs, the centerpiece of which is a refundable tax credit for renters who are spending more than 30% of their before-tax income on housing expenses.
The median family would receive a credit equal to $4,800, and the credit would benefit more than 57 million Americans and lift 9.4 million out of poverty, according to researchers at Columbia University, the Booker campaign said. In Iowa, the plan would benefit 171,000 families with an average credit of $3,400 per year, the campaign said.
Booker’s housing plan also would add funding to help low-income tenants facing eviction get legal assistance, reform restrictive zoning laws and housing funding in rural areas, combat “discriminatory and predatory practices” in the housing market and fund anti-homelessness grants.
Booker’s campaign also noted his “baby bonds” proposal for a $1,000 savings bond for every child born in the U.S., which once matured could be used as a house payment, the campaign said.
“Access to safe, affordable housing can be transformative in the trajectory of people’s lives,” Booker said in a statement. “Making sure all Americans have the right to good housing is very personal to me. I’m determined to tear down the barriers that stand in the way of every American being able to do for their families what my parents did for mine.”
Legalize itDemocratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand announced her support for the nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana.
In a social media post, Gillibrand wrote the decriminalization of marijuana would be “a top priority” of her administration, and she also would expunge all nonviolent marijuana convictions and invest in medical marijuana research.
“As president, I will immediately de-schedule marijuana as a controlled substance and start working to not only heal the damage done by racist drug laws, but tap into the medical and economic opportunity that legal marijuana offers,” Gillibrand wrote.
Longshot candidateJames Vestermark, a longshot Republican candidate for president, will visit Iowa on Thursday.
Vestermark also ran for president in 2012, getting three votes in that year’s New Hampshire Republican primary election.
Vestermark said he was born in Iowa. On Thursday he will campaign in Keokuk and West Point in Lee County.
