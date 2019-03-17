WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential hopeful and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker helped Iowa Senate District 30 candidate Eric Giddens canvass in Waterloo on Sunday for the upcoming special election.
On Saturday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney were Waterloo to campaign for Giddens, who’s running against Republican Walt Rogers in a Tuesday special election for a seat vacated by Democrat Jeff Danielson.
Booker spoke with a crowd of more than 70 people at the Black Hawk Democratic headquarters in downtown Waterloo on St. Patrick's Day. People traveled across Northeast Iowa to see Booker and canvass for Giddens.
Emma Lantz, a student at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, traveled to Waterloo for the event and got a photo with Booker.
"I came primarily to canvass because it is a very big election," Lantz said. "We need a Democrat in the Senate."
Joshua Atuhairowe brought his family, including his young daughter.
"I was impressed by him," Atuhairowe said. "I think he'd make a good president."
During the event Booker shared a variety of anecdotes about his family and encouraged people to vote for Giddens.
"These local elections, I tell you, they're the most important ones," Booker said. "They make a big difference in protecting labor rights."
Booker is one of several Democratic presidential hopefuls in a growing field that's one of the most diverse in the U.S. history.
"I feel very confident about our prospects and excited about having nearly a year to work hard," Booker said. "I think the most important thing we have going for us is we're building an Iowa team. We've got great leaders."
Booker also came to Waterloo in February shortly after announcing his presidential bid and campaigned for Iowa Democratic House and Senate candidates in Des Moines in October 2018.
"This fits in line with what we've been doing now for many many months which is trying to help the Democratic party in this state reclaim majorities in the House and the Senate," Booker said. "If we can do that, a lot of the issues that I'm fighting for on the national level, for public education, for worker's rights, for retirement security, to deal with the opioid crisis, to help farmers out who are really struggling right now ... then we can really help Iowa and Iowans succeed."
Shortly after the event at the Black Hawk Democratic headquarters Booker hit the road with Giddens to canvass around Waterloo.
Amanda, Alex and 2-year-old Riley Johnson spoke with Booker and Giddens while they went door to door.
"It's kind of a surreal situation, but really nice to met him," Amanda Johnson said.
The pair came on to Denise and Mary Cook's house. The Cooks had already voted early for Giddens.
"You already got their vote, let me get their vote," Booker said. "I hope we get a chance to earn their vote next year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.