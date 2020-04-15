Coronavirus dealing budget blow to Waterloo Leisure Services

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — The city’s sports and recreation programs could face deep budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Waterloo Leisure Services is projected to lose $385,000 in revenue by the end of April, mostly due to the shuttering of the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and Young Arena since March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Obviously it’s a serious situation with lost revenue,” Leisure Services Director Paul Huting told his board members Tuesday. “We’re hoping that (loss) can be partially made up through some form of assistance.

“We’re busily looking into options for that,” he added. “It’s been a serious hit to the SportsPlex and Young Arena’s revenue budgets.”

Part-time staff at Leisure Services facilities have been laid off. But the savings are not expected to come close to offsetting the revenue shortfalls.

The Cedar Valley SportsPlex received $116,000 in revenue in April 2019 from membership dues, daily fees and rentals. That is expected to be zero this year.