Coping with coronavirus puts technology to the test

By necessity, Iowans of all ages are reshaping the way they do things and becoming much more electronic-device reliant as they find new methods to perform old tasks or forge new models for doing business, getting educated, meeting people and conducting commerce in a period of societal transition that is challenging, exciting and scary.

“There’s no going back,” said Brian Waller, president of the Technology Association of Iowa, a consortium of 350 tech companies that is leading celebrations this week hailing innovation during a June 22-26 period that Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed as technology week in Iowa.

“We’re not going back to the way things were,” Waller noted, saying he has “been really in awe” with the way that Iowans, businesses, institutions, nonprofits, professionals and most aspects of daily life have used creativity, “nimbleness” and innovation to adapt to changing realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this is a big transition, but I think it’s going to be for the better. I think it’s going to be pretty special when we come out of this,” Waller said. “I think this is something special that we’re going to get through, but we’re all a little nervous.”