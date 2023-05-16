WATERLOO — Two months after the introduction of an ordinance and following multiple hours of public comments, the city has banned the practice of conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change someone who doesn’t identify as heterosexual to become heterosexual.

The ordinance was passed and the rules were suspended 6-1 on Monday by the City Council, with Councilmember Dave Boesen voting against it, making Waterloo the third governmental entity in Iowa to ban the practice. The city of Davenport and Linn County are the other two.

The ordinance, written by Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder, states that residents could make a complaint to the city attorney or the human rights commission that a licensed medical professional is practicing conversion therapy.

The issue would then be looked into with a letter sent out if the process goes forward. That would allow the city to report a potential ethical violation to medical licensing bodies.

“(The ordinance) says in Waterloo if you are in the LGBTQ+ community, you cannot be subjected to what amounts to a harmful practice trying to convince you to be someone you are not,” Grieder said.

He said numbers from Iowa Safe Schools, which helped work with Grieder, state there have been six complaints of conversion therapy practice “in the area” during the past year.

Of the 33 community members who spoke at the public comment portion of the meeting, many noted they were concerned the council has no authority to pass such an ordinance. Boesen said this is why he voted against it.

“My vote is not based on one side’s ideology, it’s based on the fact that this ordinance (may not be) legal,” Boesen said. “I believe it will be challenged in court and it’s not in the City Council’s purview to enact this ordinance.”

Others believed the ordinance was redundant, stating that there are currently standards in place to stop the use of conversion therapy since many major medical associations have denounced the practice.

“There’s no need for the city to be involved at all,” resident Al Mannington said. “I see no reason for this to go through but you seem incessant on pushing it.” He said the ordinance has just created a divisive atmosphere.

Grieder, along with other councilmembers who voiced their opinion before the vote, said multiple avenues of reporting aren’t necessarily a bad thing.

“If folks don’t want to confront their abuser (through the Department of Human Services) they can contact the city attorney or human rights commission,” Grieder said. “We are simply providing guidance for folks who are being abused who need extra help because they’re being abused.”

However, a handful of residents believe the council does have a place in the conversation of banning the practice. They said it would protect the city’s children.

“The youth in our community need to know that if they are forced into conversion therapy there is an option available for their own protection,” Mike Knapp said.

One woman, Jill Miller, said both of her children are moving out of Iowa due to “what is happening to villainize” the LGBTQ+ community. She said her children need to know that cities and counties are protecting them.

One resident, Maura, who did not provide a last name and identifies as a queer woman, said that she doesn’t feel safe in the Cedar Valley, Iowa, or the U.S.

She mentioned Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, who said he would not sign an LGBTQ+ Pride Month proclamation for June due to his Christian faith. After a heated council meeting there earlier this month, he signed the proclamation.

She also said she did not feel safe in Waterloo because the council did not pass the conversion therapy ban the first time it appeared on the agenda in March.

State Sen. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, came up to the podium as well after a few residents mentioned the Legislature passing bills that focused on the LGBTQ+ population, such as a law that bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender children.

Salmon said that she “knows” that some of the legislation passed has been deemed as “anti-LGBTQ.”

“I don’t believe that to be the case,” she said. The council chambers erupted in laughter.

Salmon said she attended the meeting because, although she doesn’t represent Waterloo or Black Hawk County, many of her constituents go to Waterloo for medical services. She believes the ordinance would limit their choices of therapy.

“Families ought to be able to choose counseling that best fits the goal they have for their minor child,” Salmon said, suggesting mental health providers shouldn’t be denied an ability to counsel based on their faith. “It is wrong based on principles of freedom of religion, freedom of speech, parent’s rights, professional code of ethics for practitioners and equal protection of law.”

After Salmon spoke, Mayor Quentin Hart said one of the challenges people are having is that they don’t have an opportunity to “properly communicate” with legislators at the state level.

