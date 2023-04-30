WATERLOO — A measure banning conversion therapy is back on the table Monday for the City Council.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

In March, officials postponed discussion of an anti-conversion therapy ordinance, waiting until the Legislature was projected to finish its session, over concerns of possible liabilities. At that time, the Legislature was advancing bills that targeted LGBTQ+ youth.

Since then, Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender children, among other bills regarding gender identity and sexual orientation. The Legislature is winding down but has not yet wrapped up its session.

The ordinance Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder has pushed would ban conversion therapy in Waterloo. Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

It does not pertain to gender reassignment surgery, which is a medical procedure that alters someone’s physical appearance and sexual characteristics to resemble a person’s identified gender.

In February, the council voted 5-1 to ban conversion therapy in the first of three readings of the proposed ordinance. Councilmember Dave Boesen voted no. However, the council unanimously voted against suspending the rules, requiring the proposal to go through two more readings to gain final approval.

Monday will be the second hearing.

Currently, the ordinance states the city would enforce a ban through the city attorney’s office. The city attorney would mail any medical or mental health professional who is allegedly practicing conversion therapy a written notice to immediately cease and desist. If that health professional doesn’t comply, the violation would become a municipal infraction pursuant to city code.

Since the ordinance has already had one approved reading, if any changes are made the council will have to start over.

Prior to the council’s regular meeting, an amendment to the proposal will be discussed during a 4:30 p.m. work session.

The amendment states that if the human rights director or city attorney, or their designees, receive a report of a medical professional allegedly practicing conversion therapy, those officials may issue a letter notifying the provider that conversion therapy is prohibited.

The act of sending a letter does not prevent any other enforcement power of the commission or another governmental body.

Also coming before the council:

A public hearing regarding the fiscal year 2024 sidewalk inspection and repair program for zone three.

A public hearing about the fiber to the premises and backbone network project where the city clerk will read bids and refer them to a consultant for review.

A public hearing focusing on an asbestos abatement services contract for the former St. Mary’s Villa, located at 123 E. Parker St.

A public hearing for the sale and conveyance of city-owned property in the amount of $1 to DMJ Development, LLC, for the construction of a 14,000-square-foot trucking terminal with a future 21,000-square-foot expansion.

A resolution approving a professional services agreement for a compensation and classification study for non-bargaining employees for $28,500.

A resolution approving a professional services agreement with AECOM Technical Services Inc. for administration and inspection services for projects at the Waterloo Regional Airport in an amount not to exceed $423,000.

