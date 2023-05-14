WATERLOO — A revised ordinance that would ban conversion therapy will make its initial appearance before the City Council Monday.

This comes after councilmembers voted down the original proposed ordinance two weeks ago. Now, the first reading of the amended version will be heard during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the council chambers at City Hall.

With this version of the ordinance, people could make a complaint to the city attorney or the human rights commission. Then the issue would be looked into with a letter sent out if the process goes forward. That would allow the city to report a potential ethical violation to medical licensing bodies.

The council has the potential to suspend the rules and pass all three readings at once.

Before the ordinance is read, a resolution for supporting LGBTQ+ Waterloo residents will be up for approval. If passed, it states that the city “affirms, defends and stands in allyship with our LGBTQ+ citizens and their fundamental human rights’’ and affirms their “constitutional duty to defend and ensure the equal protection of all citizens” regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

An ordinance that will be introduced for the first time involves a potential increase in sewer rates.

The proposed ordinance will raise the average residential user cost to $2.68 per month, while the minimum quarterly charge will rise to $4.46.

City documents state that if rates aren’t increased and improvements required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are not made, the city wouldn’t be complying with regulatory requirements and could be penalized with fines.

There will be 10 public hearings at the meeting.

One centers around a recommendation to renew the City Limits Urban Revitalization Area Plan. CLURA is an incentive program that encourages the development of new housing in specific areas of the city.

New incentives could be included that would allow child care facilities to apply for property tax abatements.

Another public hearing will be about authorizing the sale and conveyance of city-owned property for a master build-out of a North Crossing retail and medical district. The property is located near the intersection of Heath Street and Logan Avenue, going east toward East Fourth Street.

After the last public hearing of the night, a bid of $2.5 million could be awarded to Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck for the East San Marnan Drive reconstruction project.

Other items on the agenda include:

The reading of bids for improvements to Gates Park.

A resolution approving a development agreement with Prairie Rapids II LLC, to construct 48 new housing units located near the southeast corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.

A resolution approving Waterloo’s Smart City strategic action plan.

A resolution supporting Grow Solar Cedar Valley, a voluntary solar electricity program.